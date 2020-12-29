Pulse Protein Market Report 2020 Highlights On Future Development: Top Key players are Ingredion Incorporated; Cargill, Incorporated; AGT Food and Ingredients

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Pulse Protein Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Top Key Players Ingredion Incorporated; Cargill, Incorporated; AGT Food and Ingredients; Archer Daniels Midland Company; Glanbia plc; Roquette Frères; The Scoular Company; Nutriati; TERRENA; Prolupin GmbH; Axiom Foods, Inc.; NOW Foods; Agrinnovation; AMINOLA; A&B Ingredients; Farbest Brands; GEMEF INDUSTRIES; Kerry Inc.; Vestkorn; Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods; Batory Foods and MORRE-TEC Industries among others.

Global pulse protein market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the higher demand from online channels and various informatory articles on these online channels.

Pulse proteins are plant-based protein products that are used as an ingredient in a variety of end-use products such as supplements, beverages, baked goods, dairy products, pharmaceuticals, feed and various other applications. These proteins are extracted in a low-cost production process with a very simplified method. Due to the abundance of raw materials and varieties of sources, the manufacturers are focusing on consistent innovations in their product offerings.

Increasing volume of vegan population resulting in better utilization of the product; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Higher demand for protein-rich food and other end-use products is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Increase in the awareness regarding the benefits of protein-rich diet especially plant-based proteins is expected to drive the growth of the market

Affordability and easy availability of the product is expected to drive the growth of the market

Lack of high penetration of manufacturers and their pulse protein products in various regions is expected to restricts the growth of the market

Lack of awareness regarding the availability and benefits of pulse proteins specifically is expected to hinder the growth of the market

By Source (Beans, Chickpeas, Yellow Peas, Lentils, Lupins, Others),

Nature (Organic, Conventional), Form (Isolates, Concentrates, Hydrolysates),

End-Use (Food & Beverages, Infant Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Others),

Distribution Channel (Direct, Indirect)

The PULSE PROTEIN report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In March 2019, Ingredion Incorporated announced the inclusion of a new plant-based protein product for the U.S. and Canada region. The addition of “VITESSENCE® Pulse 1803” organic pea protein isolate will help in providing manufacturers higher functionality and meet the high-protein demands from various consumers. The protein can be utilized in various products and end-use such as nutritional supplements, sports bars, meat, dairy and beverages

In September 2018, Roquette Frères announced that they had acquired a new facility for the extrusion of plant-based protein products, with a specialization of pulse proteins. The facility situated in Netherlands and was under the ownership of Texpall B.V. This expansion of capabilities is expected to increase the product offerings of Roquette for plant-based ingredients enhancing the offering of company’s “NUTRALYS” range of pea proteins

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pulse Protein market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Pulse Protein market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

