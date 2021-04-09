Pulse Oximeters Market Key Players, Industry Demand, Overview And Supply Chain Analysis, Forecast To 2029

Continuous technological advancements and introduction of efficient pulse oximeters are the key driving factors for pulse oximeters market growth. The global pulse oximeters market is estimated at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2019, and projected to witness moderate growth during the forecast period (2019 – 2029).

In January 2017, Masimo launched two patient monitoring products in India namely, Rad-97 Pulse-CO Oximeter and SedLine Brain Function Monitoring. These products are expected to improve the patient monitoring capabilities of clinicians. Moreover, government-driven price management and reimbursement controls, particularly in China and Japan, are offering significant opportunities for manufacturers to invest in these regions. Increasing government initiatives to spread awareness related to various respiratory diseases are boosting the sales of pulse oximeter devices.

For detailed insights on enhancing your product footprint, request for a sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4449

Key Takeaways of Pulse Oximeter Market Study

A large number of companies manufacturing handheld pulse oximeters significantly contributed to the market share in terms of revenue in the pulse oximeters market.

North America and Europe collectively hold over 60% of the pulse oximeters market share owing to rapid new product launches in these regions.

In terms of end user, hospitals are expected to dominate the pulse oximeters market during the forecast period.

The pulse oximeter market is highly fragmented. Some of the prominent manufacturers include Masimo Corp, Medtronic plc., Koninklijke Philips NV, GE Healthcare, Rossmax International Ltd. and few others.

“Technological advancements leading to the introduction of new and advanced products and emergence of number of players in the market have intensified pulse oximeter sales,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4449

Awareness Drives for Treatment of COPD and Asthma Remains USP

Several awareness programs have been introduced and promoted by various health organizations or healthcare societies such as online education programs for healthcare professionals, medication maintenance programs and environmental programs, across the globe to control respiratory disorders such as asthma, COPD and other respiratory disease. The introduction and promotion of various awareness programs are expected to increase the growth of pulse oximeters market. These government programs encourage people to adopt early medication, which is expected to increase the revenue generation for the global pulse oximeters market in the forecast years.

Looking for More Information?

The research study on pulse oximeter market by Fact.MR incorporates an unbiased assessment of key demand-driving factors and trends, which have shaped the landscape of pulse oximeter over 2014 – 2018 and includes a detailed assessment of key parameters that are anticipated to exert influence over 2019 – 2029. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of product type (finger pulse oximeters, hand held pulse oximeters, table top pulse oximeters and wrist pulse oximeter), and end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and homecare settings) across seven major regions.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4449/S

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583Corporate Headquarter:Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab EmiratesEmail: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com