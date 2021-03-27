Pulse Oximeter Manufacturers: CAS Medical Systems, CONTEC Medical Systems, Koninklijke Philips NV

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, global pulse oximeters market reached nearly US$ 2.30 Billion in 2020. A pulse oximeter refers to a small, lightweight medical device that is utilized for monitoring the amount of oxygen present in the patient’s blood. It is non-invasively attached to the fingertip, toe or earlobe of individuals and efficiently detects minor changes in the oxygen levels. It also assesses the saturation of oxygen by utilizing specific wavelengths of light. Upon assessment, the pulse rate and the percentage of oxygen are reflected in the display attached to the device. It is mostly used in critical care settings during emergencies, surgical procedures and recovery in hospital wards.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/pulse-oximeter-market/requestsample

As per the analysis by IMARC Group, the top pulse oximeters companies are focusing on introducing improvements in the microprocessor technology, light-emitting diodes and photoelectric sensors for enhanced accuracy and reliability of pulse oximeters. Extensive research and development (R&D) and clinical trials have also led to the advent of efficient variants in the market. Looking forward by IMARC group, the market value is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Manufacturers in Pulse Oximeters Industry:

CAS Medical Systems

CONTEC Medical Systems Co. Ltd

Koninklijke Philips NV

Masimo Medtronic Plc

Nonin Medical Inc.

Opto Circuits Limited

Smiths Medical

Spacelabs Healthcare (OSI Systems)

Welch Allyn (Hill-Rom)

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St, Ste R

Sheridan, WY (Wyoming) 82801 USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800

Also Read IMARC Group Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/cervical-cancer-diagnostics-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/tenosynovial-giant-cell-tumor-treatment-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/pharmacy-benefit-management-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/bone-anchored-hearing-aids-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/gastrointestinal-therapeutics-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/fluoroscopy-equipment-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/contraceptive-devices-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/pentaerythritol-market

https://www.imarcgroup.com/synthetic-latex-polymers-market