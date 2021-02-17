Pulse Flours Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2026| The Scoular Company, SunOpta, ANCHOR INGREDIENTS, EHL Limited

Latest Superior and comprehensive Market Research Report (2021-2026)

To be aware of the market in depth, market research report is the perfect solution. Report such as Pulse Flours Market, helps to know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Market segmentation is also covered in detail by considering several aspects that is sure to help businesses out there. A team of multi-lingual analysts and project managers is skilled to serve clients on every strategic aspect including product development, key areas of development, application modelling, use of technologies, the acquisition strategies, exploring niche growth opportunities and new markets.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pulse flours market are Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, The Scoular Company, SunOpta, ANCHOR INGREDIENTS, EHL Limited, Batory Foods, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, Great Western Malting, BEAN GROWERS AUSTRALIA LIMITED, Avena Foods, Limited, Blue Ribbon, Alsiano, GPA Capital Foods Pvt Ltd., Groupe Limagrain, Buhler AG, Agspring, LLC, Parakh Group, Ganesh Grains Ltd and CanMar Foods Ltd. among others.

Global pulse flours market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 13.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed due to surging consumer awareness regarding health and nutrition and increase in the demand for gluten-free flour which will boost the growth of the market.

Pulse flours have gained a lot adoption and awareness globally due to rising health awareness among the consumers. It is a rich source of protein, dietary fibre, iron and other minerals and vitamins. It has various applications in various industries such as food and beverages. It is widely used in bakeries and snack industries. It has various health benefit associated with it such as plunge in the cholesterol level as well as it also improves the immune system of the body.

The purpose floors has high protein content which drives the market growth

Healthy food ingredients demand has increased which boosts the market growth

The popularity of protein rich food is fuelling the market growth.

The rising awareness for the protein content of pulse flours is contributing to the market growth

The pulse flavour is unpleasant which hinders the market growth

The GM origin product are being prohibited in Europe which is hampering the growth of the market

The fluctuations in the prices of pulse is restraining the market growth

By Type (Peas, Chickpea, Bean, Lentil),

Application (Food, Feed, Others),

Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based)

The PULSE FLOURS report covers market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The analysis of this report has been used to examine various segments that are relied upon to witness the quickest development based on the estimated forecast frame.

In August 2018, Bunge had introduced pulse-based flour. It will be used as a substitute for modified starches and will offer nutritional benefits. It will act as a good source of protein. This launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company and retained more customers as this product was able to meet the customer’s demand and needs.

In September 2016, Ingredion had launched a unique clean taste pulse flours and proteins in Europe. The company had added VITESSENCE Pulse CT proteins and HOMECRAFT Pulse CT in their product portfolio. These allow higher dosages into low moisture applications such as pasta & snacks and sweet backed goods without any negative impact on the sensory experience or flavours of the product. This launch has expanded the product portfolio of the company and increased their market share.

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product scope, market risk, market overview, and market opportunities of the global Hair Tie market

Chapter 2: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Pulse Flours market which consists of its revenue, sales, and price of the products

Chapter 3: Displaying the competitive nature among key manufacturers, with market share, revenue, and sales

Chapter 4: Presenting Pulse Flours market by regions, market share and with revenue and sales for the projected period

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions

