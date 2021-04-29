Pulp Market Set to Grow USD 64,930 Million by 2026

Findings from Facts & Factors report “Pulp Market By Type (Mechanical Pulp, Chemical Pulp, and Others), By Application (Printing & Writing, Corrugating Materials, Tissue, Wrapping Paper, and Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” states that the global pulp market in 2019 was approximately USD 59,620Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6%and is anticipated to reach around USD 64,930 Million by 2026.

Pulp is a pure, organic, and biodegradable raw material made from wood. Paper, tissue, sheet, and specialized paper is all made from it, making them fully organic bioproducts. Hemicellulose is essential for the bonding of fibers in papermaking. In terms of structure and composition, it is similar to cellulose. The wood contains a variety of extractives, such as oleoresins and waxes, but they have little effect on the wood’s quality. These are also extracted during the pulping process.

Growing technical advances in the field of paper-based goods have made it possible to manufacture processed paper that is safer and more resilient than plastic packaging materials. Packaging paper is gaining popularity in a variety of markets, including food and consumer goods. Increasing understanding of environmental concerns such as biodegradability, global warming, and health problems caused by plastic packaging products are also influencing consumer development. One of the main uses of paper goods is the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) industry. Thus, the fast growth of the QSR market has contributed to the commodity demand. Growing preference for off-premises eating of food attributed to busy schedules is expected to propel the commodity demand higher. Furthermore, the supply of freshly prepared food in franchises and food trucks has increased, adding to the demand. For example, the fast-food giant McDonald’s delivers all of its orders in paper bags. Pulp’s use in a variety of sectors, including wood and paper processing, printing, and food and beverage manufacturing, has been critical to consumer development. The pulp can be made from a variety of natural materials, including trees, bamboo, and teak. The use of pulp as an intermediate material in the production of a variety of finished products or pieces has played a key role in the market’s development and maturation. Pulp made from old rags, fiber crops, and cellulose fibers has recently gained prominence. The rising importance of pulp in the paper manufacturing industry has spurred demand growth.

China, the source of the COVID-19 outbreak, was unable to restart industrial activities after a mandatory quarantine time and travel ban halted the country’s operations. For the two-week era, all paper and board mills, tissue mills, and pulp mills were shut down. Truckers were also unable to transport containers of pulp imports between ports and mills during this period. Despite the slowdown of the European economy and sanitary constraints, most mills continued to run normally in 2020, even though some operated at a reduced pace due to lower demand. According to preliminary data, demand for packaging paper and board increased in 2020, especially for materials used in corrugated boxes and transport packaging, as a result of the e-commerce boom brought about by the sanitary crisis. In comparison to 2019, packaging grade volume is expected to have improved by 2.1 percent. They are important for transporting and distributing products including drugs and food.

The chemical pulp category in type segmentation dominated the pulp market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. Chemical pulping produces high-quality papers because the chemical processes dissolve much of the hemicelluloses and lignin in the wood, allowing the cellulose fibers to separate more easily. Chemical pulping can be done in two ways. To render calcium bisulfite, the sulfite process converts wood chips into sulfurous acid with limestone. The lignin in the wood is dissolved and the cellulose fibers are liberated by adding sulfuric acid and calcium bisulfite. The corrugating materials category in the application segmentation dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance in the forecast period. Because of their lightweight and simple recyclability, corrugated boards are often used as plastic and metal replacements. Furthermore, the surface of this board allows for simple labeling and product specifications printing. While corrugated boards were originally designed to be used as a packaging material for delicate glassware items, the food and beverage industry is the largest application market for the material. The food and beverage industry adopted corrugated boards in response to the need for packaging materials that would preserve freshness and avoid exposure to food items during shipping. The wrapping paper category in the application segment is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR followed by corrugating materials category. Wrapping papers are mostly floral or kraft papers that are used for gift wrapping in a variety of settings. Packaging has been increasingly common in recent years as a way of enhancing the cosmetic quality and attractiveness of products. The need for environmentally sustainable and eco-friendly packaging products for a range of end-use applications has created opportunities for the wrapping paper industry. Any of the key factors driving the growth of wrapping paper supplies in emerging regions around the world are mounting questions about the use and packaging of plastic items.

The Asia Pacific dominated the pulp market in 2019 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. Since China’s waste paper importing industry is growing, the Asia-Pacific region’s pulp and paper market is projected to rise faster. The Chinese government has implemented much new wastepaper import legislation in response to rising environmental awareness and safety concerns. Importing waste paper is not permitted for small paper mills with a size of fewer than 50,000 tonnes. These new regulations are having a major effect on the global wastepaper recycling sector as well as China’s papermaking industry. Europe followed the Asia Pacific in the pulp market in 2019. Pulp manufactured in Europe is increasingly used in different supply chains and comes from sustainably managed forests, for example, through programs like FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) and PEFC (Programme for Endorsement of Forest Certification). Over the projected period, the bleached chemical pulp market is expected to rise due to increasing demand and usage for tissue paper, which is primarily used in kitchens, bathrooms, and households. The pulp market in North America is anticipated to grow with moderate CAGR in the forecast period. The prevalence of coniferous forests, which supply raw material for the paper industry, has made Canada the world’s largest producer of wood pulp. Due to increasing production prices and intensified competition from pulp and paper manufacturers in the southern United States and Scandinavia, a limited number of Canadian paper mills encountered difficulties, resulting in conversions and mill closures.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players in the pulp market are Oji Paper, Packaging Corporation of America, WestRock, Shandong Sun Paper Industry, Stora Enso, Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper, Nippon Paper Group, UPM-Kymmene, and Mitsubishi Paper Mills among others.

This report segments the pulp market as follows:

Global Pulp Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Mechanical Pulp

Chemical Pulp

Others

Global Pulp Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Printing & Writing

Corrugating Materials

Tissue

Wrapping Paper

Others

Global Pulp Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany The UK France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



