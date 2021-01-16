Pulmonary Devices Market New Business Experts Ideas By Caire, Nidek Medical Types, Drive DeVilbiss International, Inova labs

The pulmonary devices market was valued at US$ 18,598.56 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 39,965.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%from 2020 to 2027.

Pulmonary or respiratory devices are used to remove mucus and secretions from the airways or the respiratory tract. These medical devices are focused on diagnosis, control, treatment, management, and evaluation of the problems associated with respiratory tract. The pulmonary devices market growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of COVID-19 cases worldwide and increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases. Moreover, strategic activities by the manufacturers such as type innovation, type launches, and approvals, as well as R&D investment for advancements in ventilators are further expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period. However, unfavorable reimbursement scenario limits the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape Pulmonary Devices Market: Koninklijke Philips N.V, Caire Inc. (Chart Industries), Inogen Inc., Invacare Corporation, O2 Concepts, Nidek Medical Types, Inc., Drive DeVilbiss International, GCE Group, Besco Medical, and Inova labs Inc. (ResMed)

The global pulmonary devices market, based on type, is segmented into therapeutic devices, consumables and accessories, diagnostic devices, and monitoring devices. The therapeutic devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and this growth is ascribed to the increasing demand of inhalers and nebulizers by patients suffering with asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorders. However, the consumables and accessories segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Also, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis is expected to further accelerate the growth of the respiratory devices market. Critical care devices are being manufactured in increased quantities to meet growing demand. The state of affairs resulting from the pandemic has resulted in alliances between healthcare and non-healthcare industries to manufacture respiratory care devices. Moreover, the US FDA has authorized the use of CPAP and similar devices to help cover the forecasted shortage of ventilators in COVID-19 treatment.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis is expected to further accelerate the growth of the respiratory devices market in Europe. For instance, Apex Medical is focused towards providing CPAP ventilator solutions as COVID-19 treatment alternative as per the British Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to the patients with respiratory insufficiency. Additionally, In the United Kingdom (UK), for example, the government has asked automobile manufacturers including Ford, Honda, and Rolls-Royce to temporarily shift part of their assembly line focus from cars to developing respiratory equipment.

To comprehend global Pulmonary Devices market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

