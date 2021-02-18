Pulmonary Devices Market is expected to grow USD 39,965.01 million at a CAGR of 10.1 % from 2021 to 2027 | GCE Group, Besco Medical, Invacare Corporation, O2 Concepts

The pulmonary devices market was valued at US$ 18,598.56 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 39,965.01 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%from 2021 to 2027.

Pulmonary or respiratory devices are used to remove mucus and secretions from the airways or the respiratory tract. These medical devices are focused on diagnosis, control, treatment, management, and evaluation of the problems associated with the respiratory tract. The pulmonary devices market growth is mainly attributed to the rising number of COVID-19 cases worldwide and the increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases.

Worldwide Pulmonary Devices Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the Pulmonary Devices Industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global Pulmonary Devices Market with detailed market segmentation by product/application and geography. The global Pulmonary Devices Market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key companies Included in Pulmonary Devices Market:-

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Caire Inc. (Chart Industries)

Inogen Inc.

Invacare Corporation

O2 Concepts

Nidek Medical Types, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss International

GCE Group

Besco Medical

Inova labs Inc. (ResMed)

Based on application, the pulmonary devices marketis segmented into COPD, asthma, sleep apnea, infectious disease and others. The COPD segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. Also, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the pulmonary devices marketis segmented into hospitals, home care settings and ambulatory care centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, home care settings segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Pulmonary Devices Market – byType

Therapeutic Devices

Consumables and Accessories

Diagnostic Devices

Monitoring Devices

Pulmonary Devices Market – by Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Sleep Apnea

Asthma

Infectious Diseases

Others

The research report has been compiled by studying the market in-depth along with drivers, opportunities, restraints & other strategies as well as new developments that can help a reader to understand the exact situation of the market along with the factors that can limit or hamper the market growth and the report also has been updated with Impacts & effects of Coronavirus pandemic and how it has influenced consumer behavior & the growth of the market as well as industries.

What’s included:-

Market Dynamics

Competitive Analysis

Market Trends And Market Outlook

Market Share And Market Size

Opportunities And Customer Analysis

Product Pricing Research

Global Pulmonary Devices market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand

The Pulmonary Devices market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as rising incidence and prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing healthcare expenses toward the growth of e-Health, telemedicine, telehealth. Rapid growth in the delivery of services to patients, several technological enlargements in the healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

The global Pulmonary Devices market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user, and geography. The component segment includes system and software, services, and medical device. Based on application, the Pulmonary Devices market is segmented as, E-Health and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented as, hospitals and clinics, clinical research organizations, research, and diagnostic laboratories, and others.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Pulmonary Devices Market – Key Takeaways Research Methodology Pulmonary Devices Market – Market Landscape Pulmonary Devices Market – Global Analysis Pulmonary Devices Market Analysis– by Treatment Pulmonary Devices Market Analysis– by Distribution Channel Pulmonary Devices Market Analysis And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Gastrointestinal Infection Testing Market Pulmonary Devices Market – Industry Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

The COVID-19 outbreak is currently going the world over; the Pulmonary Devices Market report covers the impact of the corona-virus on top company’s growth. This research report categorizes as the key players in the Pulmonary Devices market and also gives a comprehensive study of Covid-19 impact analysis of the market by regions like (Americas, Europe APAC, and EMEA).

This report focuses on the global Pulmonary Devices market with the future forecast, growth opportunity, key market, and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pulmonary Devices market development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.

