Public Safety Market Analysis, Status and Industry Outlook 2021 to 2026

The Public Safety Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The public safety market was valued at USD 14.61 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 64.59 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 29.39% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Inquire for Sample Copy of this Report:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591649/public-safety-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026/inquiry?Mode=VII

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Public Safety Market: Cisco Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, IBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, L3Harris Technologies Inc., NEC Corporation, Atos SE, Motorola Solutions Inc., CentralSquare Technologies, Hexagon AB, Esri Inc., Sun Ridge Systems Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited and others.

Industry News and Updates:

– March 2019 – General Dynamics Information Technology announced to support the Defense Threat Reduction Agency through its new information technology support services contract vehicle. The award will allow GDIT to compete on individual task orders in support of DTRAs mission and technology domains. The multiple-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract holds a total estimated value of USD 535 million. It includes a five-year base period with one five-year option.

– March 2019 – Harris Corp. in Rochester delivered 9,000 state-of-the-art public safety radios to the United States Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Customs and Border Protection (CBP) the first order of a USD 25.7 million contract Harris received to produce 17,000 radios for CBP. Specifically, CBPs order is for Harris Corp.s XL-200P radio that was designed in cooperation with public safety experts to best suit their operational needs.

Key Market Trends

Law Enforcement is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



– In law and enforcement, the lives of others depend on the ability to respond quickly to a critical situation and coordinate the actions using timely and accurate information. Even after an incident has passed, it is still vital to share information with the courts and other agencies for fast and effective investigations and resolution, further demanding public safety solutions.

– By using data and the latest technology, transparency can be increased to break down informational barriers between law enforcement and citizens. Also, these two can collaborate to identify needs and establish best practices to maintain public safety.

– As of May 2020, Aurora Police along with Hexagon Public Safety Technology developed a records management and analytics solution in order to support the law enforcement efforts in Illinois. The application will analyze data and react more efficiently to incidents in order to serve the community better. And in July 2020, the Aurora Police Department is expected to deploy HxGN OnCallAnalytics to take a deep dive into crime data, analyze trends for enabling where and why crimes are happening.

– Thus, law enforcement software helps generate actionable insights, which can help reduce crime and enhance public safety. The software integrates analysis, lead generation, and communication technologies to provide a complete view of the data for law enforcement and partner agencies.

United States is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share



– The stringent governmental regulations for industrial safety is one of the factors driving the demand for public safety in the United States. The Patriot Act of 2001 identified a number of locations and areas that require security, such as agriculture and food, emergency services, defense, IT, energy and power, transportation and shipping, banking, chemical and hazardous manufacturing industry, and national monuments, among others.

– The National Infrastructure Protection Plan (NIPP) has been revised to identify 16 critical sectors susceptible to attacks. The implementation of this plan has increased the demand for public safety solutions in those 16 sectors.

– There has been a significant increase in the number of mass shootings in the United States. In 2018 alone, the United States faced 12 mass shootings in a school. Apart from that, the US prison is overflowing, with almost 2.6 million prisoners, as of 2018.

– The United States represented about 4.4% of the total world’s population in prison in 2018, according to the data by the US Bureau of Justice Statistics. This has posed new challenges for law enforcement and due to the lack of police officials, the country is dependent on digital public safety measure to manage law and order related activities.

– A study conducted and released by Zebra Technologies Corp. (2020) advocated that public safety agencies need to speed up the adoption of technologies in order to overcome some of the greatest operational challenges in the wake of pandemic situations such as COVID-19 to safeguard public safety professionals such as the firefighters, police officers and the emergency medical technicians (EMT) as they remain on the front lines and take extreme personal risks to serve the communities.

Browse the Report Description And TOC:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/02082591649/public-safety-market-growth-trends-covid-19-impact-and-forecasts-2021-2026?Mode=VII

Influence of the Public Safety Market Report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risks in the Public Safety market.

-The detailed study of business strategies for the growth of the Public Safety market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of the Public Safety market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Public Safety market-particular drivers, constraints, and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Public Safety market.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

-Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

-Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

-Analytical Tools: The Global Public Safety Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Please connect with our sales team (sales@marketinsightsreports.com ).

About Us:

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) – Market Insights Reports

Phone: + 1704 266 3234 | +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com | irfan@marketinsightsreports.com