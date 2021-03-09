Public Safety Market 2021 Disclosing Latest Trends and Advancement Outlook 2025

The Public Safety Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

“The public safety market was valued at USD 12.16 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 52.98 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 29.39%, during the period (2020 – 2025).”

Top Leading Companies of Public Safety Market are Cisco Systems Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, IBM Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, L3Harris Technologies Inc., NEC Corporation, Atos SE, Motorola Solutions Inc., CentralSquare Technologies, Hexagon AB, Esri Inc., Sun Ridge Systems Inc., Telstra Corporation Limited and others.

Key Market Trends:

Law Enforcement is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

– In law and enforcement, the lives of others depend on the ability to respond quickly to a critical situation and coordinate the actions using timely and accurate information. Even after an incident has passed, it is still vital to share information with the courts and other agencies for fast and effective investigations and resolution, further demanding public safety solutions.

– By using data and the latest technology, transparency can be increased to break down informational barriers between law enforcement and citizens. Also, these two can collaborate to identify needs and establish best practices to maintain public safety.

– As of May 2020, Aurora Police along with Hexagon Public Safety Technology developed a records management and analytics solution in order to support the law enforcement efforts in Illinois. The application will analyze data and react more efficiently to incidents in order to serve the community better. And in July 2020, the Aurora Police Department is expected to deploy HxGN On Call Analytics to take a deep dive into crime data, analyze trends for enabling where and why crimes are happening.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

The Latest Industry Data Included in this Report:

– Global Public Safety Market Size & Analysis (2015 – 2025)

– Market Share Analysis of Global Public Safety Market (%),2015 – 2025

– Global Public Safety Market Share, By Brand

– Global Public Safety Market Share, By Company

– Global Public Safety Market Assessment & Opportunity (Value),2015 – 2025

– Major Companies Public Safety Market Value Analysis & Forecast

– Promising Public Safety Development by Major Companies

– Detailed Public Safety Portfolio of the Major Companies

– Major Deals in the Global Public Safety Market

– Major Companies Analysis

The Report Answers the Following Questions about the Global Public Safety Market:

– What is the size of the global Public Safety market during 2015-2026?

– What will be the revenue generated by each Public Safety during the forecast period?

– Which Public Safety provides the highest market share?

– What are the leading companies dominating the global Public Safety market? What is the share of these companies in the global Public Safety market?

– How will the industry evolve during the forecast period 2021-2026?

– What is the key development implemented by the leading players to stand out in this market?

– Who are the key players in this market space?

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized as per your needs for additional data up to 3 companies or countries or 40 analyst hours.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.