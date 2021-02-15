Public Safety And Security Market Is Set To Witness A Healthy CAGR Of 15.50% In The Forecast Period Of 2019 To 2026

Market Analysis: Global Public Safety and Security Market

Global public safety and security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 15.50% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to increasing awareness about the importance of security, replacement of obsolete architecture and rise in hazardous industrial explorations. There is rise in various cyber threats and cyber-attacks as well as terrorism which is driving the market growth.

Market Definition: Global Public Safety and Security Market

Public safety and security are the various steps and initiatives taken by the government globally to protect their people from various activities like cyberattack, terrorism, natural disasters, frauds, smuggling. The government collaborates with various private organizations to ensure public safety. It is widely applicable in emergency services, homeland services, and firefighting services.

Market Drivers:

The development of smart cities initiatives is expected to boost the demand for public safety investments

The surging trend of internet of things in public safety is likely to drive the growth of the market

The increase in the infiltration activities and criminal activities is expected to boost the growth of the market

The need for strict government regulations and policies and polices for public safety is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

The high cost associated with the installation and maintenance for public safety and security systems is hindering the growth of the market

Lack Of inter-operability of systems is likely to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Public Safety and Security Market

By Solution

Critical Communication Network

C2/C4 isr System

Biometric Security and Authentication System

Surveillance System

Scanning and Screening System

Emergency and Disaster Management

Cybersecurity

Public Address and General Alarm

Backup and recovery System

By Service

Managed Services Managed Security Services Managed Network Services

Professional Services Design and Consulting Installation and Integration Support and Maintenance Training and Education



By Vertical

Homeland Security Law enforcement and Intelligent Agencies Border Control

Emergency Services Medical Services Firefighting Services Disaster Management

Critical Infrastructure Security Energy and Power Sector Critical and Manufacturing Sector Water and Wastewater System Sector

Transportation Systems Airports Seaports Railways



By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-Premises

By Software Type

Record Management Software

Investigation Management

Location Management Solutions

Criminal Intelligence

Crime Analysis

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, General Dynamics Information Technology declared a new contract for their support in full range of IT Support services from Defense reduction agency. This will expand the offering of General dynamics information technology. The offerings will include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and high yield explosives threat technologies, situational awareness, simulation, data fusion and analytics

In June 2018, Harris Corporation received contracts worth $26 million for upgrading critical communications devices of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The company will supply its world class leading and most advance digital handheld radio technology XL-200P. The radios are integrated with the most advance features like active noise cancellation, Bluetooth and GPS

Competitive Analysis

Global public safety and security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of public safety and security market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global public safety and security market are Cisco Systems. Inc., IBM, NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Thales Group, Honeywell International Inc., AGT International GmbH, Nokia, ESRI, Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HEXAGON, Motorola Solutions Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Paessler AG, ALE International, Siemens, Raytheon Company, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Ferranti Technologies among others.

