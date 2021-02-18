Public Relations (PR) Tools Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Top Companies Agility PR Solutions, Brand24 Global Inc., Cision Ltd, Market Growth, Sales, Trends, Service, Forecast To 2027

Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period 2021-2027.The report includes the latest coverage of the impact of COVID-19 on the Public Relations (PR) Tools Market. Public relations are the management functions that establish, identify, and maintain mutually beneficial relationships between different organizations and related public groups. Public relations occupied center stage of the marketing activities of different organizations. Organizations are quantifying the influence of public relations and return on investments. The emergence of social media and digital marketing is also contributing to the growing demand for monitoring and tracking the activities of organizations and customers on these media platforms, therefore providing scope for the demand of the public relation tools. Global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market is expected to develop at a substantial CAGR in the coming years. The report also encloses the crucial aspects connected with the recent events such as new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and alliances. It proclaims the addition of another new dimension to this industry explaining the performance of the major players. The market has also been segmented on the basis of the provincial players, out of which some are well established while some have newly entered the global market. These players have demonstrated activities such as research and development, striving to bring in new products and services that can effectively compete the other established players.

1. Agility PR Solutions

2. Brand24 Global Inc.

3. Cision Ltd

4. iPR Software, Inc.

5. Isentia

6. Meltwater Inc.

7. Mention

8. Onalytica

9. Onclusive, Inc.

10. Outbrain Inc.

Public Relations (PR) Tools Market report provides an in-depth assessment of growth and other aspects of the market in key countries such as the United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States Italy, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia. The Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media, and telecommunication with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Public Relations (PR) Tools market with detailed market segmentation by deployment, organization size and geography. This report also studies the global Public Relations (PR) Tools Market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Market Dynamics:

The increase in usage of different platforms to reach out to customers is one of the major factors driving the growth of the public relation tools market. Moreover, the new technological advancements and different platforms for data drilling and gathering information may also have a positive effect on market growth.

Market Segmentation:

The global public relations (PR) tools market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, application, industry. On the basis of solution, the market is segmented as publishing tools, social media monitoring & management, content creation and distribution, data aggregation, monitoring, and analysis, relationship management. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as online, content marketing. On the basis of industry, the market is segmented as BFSI, consumer goods and retail, government and public sector, healthcare, IT and telecom, media and entertainment, others.

Table Of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Landscape

5. Public Relations (PR) Tools Market – Key Market Dynamics

6. Public Relations (PR) Tools Market – Global Market Analysis

7. Public Relations (PR) Tools Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Deployment

8. Public Relations (PR) Tools Market – Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Enterprise Size

9. Public Relations (PR) Tools Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 – Geographical Analysis

10. Industry Landscape

11. Public Relations (PR) Tools Market, Key Company Profiles

12. Appendix

Finally, all aspects of the Public Relations (PR) Tools Market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

