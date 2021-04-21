Public Cloud Market Size, Share, Growth Survey 2020 to 2027 and Industry Analysis Report
From an insight perspective, this research report has focused on various levels of analysis – industry trends analysis, top players analysis, company profiles, which discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of Public Cloud market, and high-growth regions. Besides, drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to Public Cloud market are also predicted in this report.
Competition Analysis
Major competitors of the global Public Cloud market include:
Microsoft Corporation
Workday, Inc.
Salesforce.com Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Alibaba Group Holding Limited
IBM Corporation
Adobe Inc.
SAP SE
Google LLC
Amazon.com Inc.
Public Cloud End-users:
BFSI
Healthcare
Government
Manufacturing
Retail
IT & Telecom
Others
Public Cloud Market: Type Outlook
Platform as a Service (PaaS)
Software as a Service (SaaS)
Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)
Business Process as a Service (BPaaS)
Cloud Management and Security Services
Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Product Definition and Scope
1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Public Cloud Market
2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape
3 Segmentation of Public Cloud Market by Types
4 Segmentation of Public Cloud Market by End-Users
5 Market Analysis by Major Regions
6 Product Commodity of Public Cloud Market in Major Countries
7 North America Public Cloud Landscape Analysis
8 Europe Public Cloud Landscape Analysis
9 Asia Pacific Public Cloud Landscape Analysis
10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Public Cloud Landscape Analysis
11 Major Players Profile
The regional analysis covers:
North America (U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Target Audience:
Public Cloud manufacturers
Distributors and resellers of Public Cloud
Public Cloud industry associations
Product managers, Public Cloud industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries
Market research and consulting firms
Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)
Public Cloud potential investors
Public Cloud key stakeholders
Public Cloud end-user sectors
Research and Development (R&D) companies
Public Cloud Report Provide:
Potential opportunities and challenges analysis in Public Cloud market.
Current and future market outlook in the developed and emerging regional markets.
Detailed analysis of the segment that is expected to dominate the market.
Regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Comprehensive & in-depth research and after-sales warranty by Global Market Monitor.
Analysis of Influences of COVID-19 to the present and future Public Cloud market and related industry.
