Public Cloud Market 2021 Global Industry Size, Future Trends, Growth Key Factors, Demand, Manufacture Players and Opportunities Analysis by Outlook – 2027

The global public cloud market has been segmented by types into hardware, software and services. Further the public cloud market has been fragmented on the basis of delivery model into SaaS, PaaS and IaaS. In addition, this market has been further segmented based on end-users, namely: SME’s and large enterprises. Public cloud market segmentation is also done on the basis of industry verticals that includes BFSI, Telecommunications, Hospitality & Retail, Government, Manufacturing and Healthcare.

Cloud services act as the storage or third party vendors where the data of organization is stored for various purposes. The stored data is then retrieved for analytical purposes. The public cloud domain denotes, the cloud services offered over a public network that can be accessed remotely. The biggest advantage of having the public cloud model is that organizations will have limited concerns regarding the storage and maintenance of data. The setup is off-premise and the architecture type is multi-tenant where a number of organizations share the computing space of the third-party vendor. SME`s will be gain more benefits as they outsource the storage and maintenance of their data to third-party cloud vendors and thus save a lot on capital investments in setting up infrastructure. Cost savings, rapid building, testing and lesser time-to-market the product has attracted a lot of businesses across various verticals to adopt the public cloud technology.

Major Key Players covered in this report:

com

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

VMWare

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Google, Inc.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Public Cloud market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Public Cloud market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the Report

The research on the Public Cloud market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the Public Cloud market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2021–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

Key points from Table of Content:

Introduction

Key takeaways

Public Cloud market landscape

Public Cloud market – key industry dynamics

Public Cloud market – global market analysis

System market revenue and forecasts to 2027

Public Cloud market revenue and forecasts to 2027

Public Cloud Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

