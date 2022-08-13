PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022 updated points table, schedule for Day 3, and more

The continuing PUBG Cell World Invitational has grabbed headlines because it has already change into an enormous hit amongst followers within the gaming neighborhood. The primary week (Important Occasion) witnessed thousands and thousands of followers worldwide watch livestreams to catch their favourite superstars in motion.

Following two intense matchdays, all of it comes right down to what occurs right now because the workforce with essentially the most factors will emerge the champions of the match.

PUBG Cell World Invitational LAN occasion: Match outcomes and factors desk (Important Occasion Day 2)

The second day of the Important Occasion witnessed the groups have interaction in blisteringly intense fight. Though all of the workforce gave it their finest, some outshined others and bagged the Rooster Dinners.

The winners of the six matches are talked about under:

Match 1 – Erangel – Regans Gaming (11 kills)

Match 2 – Miramar- Stalwart Esports (11 kills)

Match 3 – Sanhok – Keyd Stars (4 kills)

Match 4 – Erangel – Regans Gaming (12 kills)

Match 5 – Miramar – Damwon Gaming (10 kills)

Match 6 – Erangel – Workforce Falcons (16 kills)

Here is the place all 18 taking part groups are positioned within the Factors Desk on the finish of Day 2:

Workforce Falcons (142 factors, together with two rooster dinners) Stalwart Esports (130 factors, together with two rooster dinners) Regans Gaming (122 factors, together with two rooster dinners) Vampire Esports (111 factors, together with one rooster dinner) Damwon Gaming (107 factors, together with one rooster dinner) Nigma Galaxy (98 factors) Instanbul Wildcats (97 factors) Morph Gaming (88 factors, together with one rooster dinner) 4 Rivals (88 factors) Keyd Stars (81 factors, together with one rooster dinner) Donuts USG (77 factors, together with one rooster dinner) Field Gaming (70 factors) TJB Esports Europe (69 factors, together with one rooster dinner) 52 Esports (55 factors) Workforce Soul (55 factors) Digital Gaming Squad (51 factors) Aton Esports (39 factors) Back2Back (34 factors)

Chinese language groups have at all times carried out nicely in world tournaments for the sport. Regans Gaming’s regular rise on the second day makes them a robust contender for the title. Nevertheless, all eyes might be on Workforce Falcons, who’re at present the favorites within the PUBG Cell match.

Schedule and match timings of Day 3 of the Important Occasion

Much like the primary two matchdays of the continued PUBG Cell World Invitational: Important Occasion, the third day may also host six matches on the three maps (Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok). Nevertheless, right now’s matches might be way more intense for the reason that champions might be topped on the finish of the sixth match.

Here is an summary of the match timings scheduled for Day 3 of the PUBG Cell LAN occasion:

Match 1 – Erangel – 04:30 pm

Match 2 – Miramar – 05:10 pm

Match 3 – Sanhok – 05:50 pm

Match 4 – Erangel – 06:30 pm

Match 5 – Miramar – 07:10 pm

Match 6 – Erangel – 07:50 pm

Since right now (Day 3) is the final matchday of the Important Occasion, followers might be watching to seek out out which groups efficiently make it to the highest 5 and cement their place within the upcoming Afterparty Showdown, which is about to start on August 18

