PUBG Mobile pro TOP declared MVP of PMGC 2022

The three-day Grand Finals of the PUBG Cellular International Championship 2022 (PMGC) concluded on Sunday, i.e., January 8. The competitors was fierce, however Turkish staff S2G Esports was topped the winner after an unimaginable show of talent.

PUBG Cellular additionally awarded particular person awards to gamers who carried out exceptionally properly within the Grand Finals. Mongolian participant TOP from GodLike Stalwart stood head and shoulders above the competitors, bagging the MVP title within the finals.

TOP had an important outing within the PMGC 2022 Grand Finals

TOP made some memorable performs within the match and dominated many of the competitors. His expertise with the DMR had been top-notch, and he was capable of catch numerous opponents off-guard.

TOP additionally secured the Gunslinger award since he had the very best variety of kills within the match. Within the 18 matches performed, he secured a complete of 31 frags with an general harm of 10074 HP. His longest elimination was from a distance of 379m. He additionally secured 5 headshots.

With a formidable Okay/P/M of 1.72, TOP carried his squad to a fourth-place end within the Grand Finals of PMGC 2022. The staff got here very near successful the match, however an unfavorable zone within the last sport put them at a tactical drawback.

PUBG Cellular additionally gave out particular person awards in different classes

Chinese language participant Wwx from 4 Indignant Males was awarded the Eagle Eye for securing an elimination from the largest distance, whereas Fluketh from Thai staff Vampire Esports obtained the Discipline Medic title for essentially the most heals within the competitors.

Equally, SAND3SH from Nepali squad T2K Esports, secured the title of Grenade Grasp since he claimed the very best variety of eliminations utilizing grenades. SAND3SH had constant performances all through the competitors. Nonetheless, his staff faltered on Day 3 and ended up within the thirteenth spot.

Soulless from S2G Esports was the winner of the Solo Showmatch. He was awarded a money prize of $3,000 for this feat.

One of many main upsets within the match was the efficiency of the two-time world champions from China, Nova Esports. The staff didn’t capitalize on alternatives within the Grand Finals and had an underwhelming efficiency throughout the tail finish of the match. Followers of the squad had been left disenchanted because the staff completed within the ninth place within the PMGC Finals.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



