PUBG Mobile pro Order nominated for Esports Mobile Player of the Year 2022 award

PUBG Cell star Ceng “Order” Zehai has been nominated for the Esports Cell Participant of the 12 months 2022 award. At this time, the Esports Awards unveiled the Professional and On-Air Expertise finalists for this 12 months, which included cell gamers, PC gamers, coaches, and esports organizations.

Alongside Order, six different gamers from a number of cell video games have additionally been nominated for this award. Followers can vote for his or her favourite participant on the official web site of the Esports Awards. The winners of the 2022 Esports Awards can be revealed on December 13.

Esports Cell Participant of the 12 months finalists for 2022 embody PUBG Cell, Free Fireplace, and Wild Rift gamers

Ceng “Order” Zehai (PUBG Cell) Luan “Misplaced” Souza (Free Fireplace) AN “LONG” Xulong (Wild Rift) Mohamed “Mohamed Gentle” Tarek (Conflict Royale) Cauan “Cauan7” De Silva (Free Fireplace) Sitetampo (Brawl Stars) Eman “Emann” Sangco (Cell Legends: Bang Bang)

Veteran Chinese language famous person Order is arguably among the finest PUBG Cell gamers on this planet. He has garnered an enormous fanbase after showcasing his distinctive gaming abilities over the previous three years.

The 2-time world champion performs for Nova Esports, which can also be acknowledged as one of many prime cell esports organizations on this planet. He was the MVP of the 2021 PMGC Finals, the largest PUBG Cell match ever. He has additionally gained the MVP titles within the PEL 2021 Season 2 League and the PEL 2022 Spring League.

His teammate and beloved PUBG Cell participant Zhu ” Paraboy” Bocheng was the winner of the Esports Cell Participant Award 2021. Paraboy and Order have gained huge recognition after clinching a number of prestigious titles of their esports careers. Nova Esports has additionally been nominated for the Esports Group of the 12 months award. The squad is all set to compete within the upcoming PUBG Cell International Championship 2022 commencing on November 10.

Other than Order, Free Fireplace Brazilian stars Misplaced and Cauan7 from LOUD Esports are additionally among the many finalists. Wildrift professional Lengthy from Nova Esports and Brawl stars professional Sitetampo from Zeta Division have been nominated after spectacular performances of their championships. Lengthy bagged the MVP award within the Icons International Championship and helped Nova win the world title.

Mohamed Gentle, a widely known identify in Conflict Royale and the present world champion, has additionally been nominated for the award as soon as once more.

Edited by Siddharth Satish



