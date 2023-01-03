PUBG Mobile Month 19 RP release date, leaks, and more

PUBG Cell has just lately launched its much-awaited 2.3 model to world customers. This replace lets gamers get their palms on new options like theme modes.

Getting a Royale Go is likely one of the greatest and least expensive methods to get a number of wonderful rewards like colourful outfits, gun skins, and lots of different in-game gadgets. The continuing Royale Go is nearing its finish, and builders will quickly launch a brand new version with new rewards.

This text discusses the discharge date and different leaks for the PUBG Cell Month 19 Royale Go.

New PUBG Cell RP Rank rewards and different leaks

PUBG Cell options two Royale Passes: Elite and Elite Plus. The Elite Royale Go is priced at 360 UC and presents major rewards like unlocking RP missions, prizes as much as rank 50, and respect perks 15 instances per week. The Elite Plus Royale Go is priced at 960 UC and immediately will increase 12 ranks price 1200 UC, in addition to offering bonus gadgets, one alternative emote, and an unique respect perk by 30 instances per week.

The continuing Elite Royale Go will finish on January 17, 2023. so month 19 will start round January 19. Gamers can get new cool outfits, weapon skins, and rather more.

These are the totally different leaks from the month 19 Royale Go:

RP Rank 1 rewards

In RP rank 1, gamers buying the Elite Royale Go will obtain the SLR gun pores and skin and the Feminine Frozen Set.

RP Rank 5 rewards

At rank 5, gamers will obtain the Feminine Frozen headgear as an Elite reward and an M19 RP mission card as a free RP reward.

RP Rank 15 rewards

Rank 15 gamers will obtain a free emote and an M19 Royale Go avatar.

RP Rank 20 rewards

The rank 20 reward in month 19 Royale Go features a crimson bike pores and skin and a free parachute pores and skin.

RP Rank 25 rewards

Upon reaching RP rank 25, gamers can get six RP badges for month 19.

RP Rank 30 rewards

The RP reward in PUBG Cell month 19 Royale Go for rank 30 gamers is a mythic emote.

RP Rank 35 rewards

At this rank, gamers will obtain a free VSS pores and skin as a free RP reward and 6 RP badges as an Elite RP reward.

RP Rank 40 rewards

The rank 40 reward is likely one of the most fun: the AKM pores and skin.

Rank 45 and 50 rewards are but to be leaked and will likely be added as quickly as they floor on-line.

Here’s a information to buying an Elite Royale Go on PUBG Cell:

Open PUBG Cell in your system. Head to the Royale Go part by clicking the RP icon within the higher proper nook. Within the RP part, select the popular Royale Go between Elite (360 UC) and Elite Plus (960 UC). Add the required quantity of UC by buying UC from the in-game sore or one other authorized methodology made obtainable by Krafton. Purchase your most well-liked RP and full the RP mission to obtain all of the rewards within the Royale Go.

Observe: Since PUBG Cell is banned in India, customers from this area should avoid enjoying the sport. The discharge talked about within the article is theory and will range.



