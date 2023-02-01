PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass 45 revealed

Tencent Video games has labored tirelessly over the previous few years to supply PUBG Cell Lite gamers with the perfect BR gaming expertise. They’ve periodically added numerous options, objects, and cosmetics to diversify the gameplay.

Nevertheless, amongst all these options, the month-to-month Winner Move holds a particular place within the hearts of cellular avid gamers because it permits them to acquire useful rewards.

Particulars of Winner Move 45 launch in PUBG Cell Lite

The Season 44 Winner Move concluded a few days in the past. This led to the Winner Move tab staying locked quickly, after which the brand new Season 45 Winner Move was rolled out in PUBG Cell Lite earlier right now at UTC + 0.

The brand new WP could have a tenure of 4 weeks and can stay within the title till February 28, 2023. Customers can buy the WP and procure loads of cosmetics, objects, and extra.

Record of rewards added within the new Winner Move 45 in PUBG Cell Lite

Just like the Winner Passes from earlier seasons, the brand new Winner Move 45 has launched a number of new rewards that customers can receive by finishing day by day and weekly missions.

The brand new WP is offered in two variations: free and paid. Whereas the previous presents customers just a few rewards, the latter allows them to acquire many unique cosmetics and objects.

The paid model of the Winner Move 45 is offered in two variants. Whereas the favored Elite Improve variant might be bought for 280 BC, the Elite Improve Plus variant is offered for 800 BC. Nevertheless, those that have a reduction coupon of 30 BC can receive the Elite Improve Plus WP for 770 BC.

Whereas shopping for the previous will guarantee rewards value 1000 BC, buying the latter might help gamers get rewards value 3000 BC.

This is an summary of the assorted ranked rewards which were launched to the newest PUBG Cell Lite Winner Move 45:

WP Rank 1: King of Velocity set along with Over Right here emote

WP Rank 5: King of Velocity Head (obtainable within the free WP part) along with Metal Soldier Body

WP Rank 10: Vibrant Youth Headgear

WP Rank 15: Mom Clucker Set along with Trendy Lord Parachute (obtainable within the free WP part)

WP Rank 20: Timeworn Sample – M24 along with Kurenai Cap (obtainable within the free WP part)

WP Rank 22: WP Crate containing Quack Agent Set, Quack Agent Cowl together with a legendary AKM Pores and skin. All of the objects can be found in each time-limited and everlasting variants.

WP Rank 25: Trendy Lord Pan along with Premium Crate Coupon

WP Rank 30: Mom Clucker Headgear (obtainable within the free WP part) along with Quack Agent Backpack

WP Rank 35: Quack Agent Helmet

WP Rank 40: Quack Agent Thompson SMG

WP Rank 45: Monster Onesie Set

WP Rank 50: Taiyaki Dacia along with Kurenai Set (obtainable within the free WP part)

Moreover, the Redeem part additionally comprises a number of unique rewards. Avid gamers can use the additional WP factors to unlock and open a Redeem Crate and get their arms on the brand new rewards.

Be aware: Indian avid gamers studying this text ought to keep away from downloading or enjoying PUBG Cell Lite because it has been banned by the Indian authorities.

