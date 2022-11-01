PUBG Mobile Lite Season 42 Winner Pass price and rewards revealed

PUBG Cell Lite is arguably among the finest battle royale video games for low-end gadgets. The sport gives a tremendous survival and taking pictures expertise with out requiring high-end {hardware}. It has a big participant base who play the sport each day.

Builders proceed to launch essentially the most fascinating aspect within the sport, referred to as the Winner Move. The Winner Move is without doubt one of the only methods to acquire hands-on immersive rewards equivalent to outfits, weapon skins, automobile skins, and rather more. Krafton makes two sorts of Winner Passes obtainable within the gaming title.

This text goes over the Season 42 Winner Move worth and rewards which were added to PUBG Cell Lite.

Main rewards in PUBG Cell Lite Season 42 Winner Move and Value

Gamers can select between two Winner Move variants in PUBG Cell Lite primarily based on their finances and preferences. The primary Winner Move is named Elite Improve, and it prices 280 BC. The second Winner Move is named Elite Improve Plus, and it prices 800 BC.

The Elite Improve gives important Winner Move perks, equivalent to unlocking Elite Winner Move missions that gamers can full to obtain WP rewards. The Elite Improve Plus gives 3000 BC in rewards equivalent to gaining ten ranks, unique costumes, and a bonus airplane or automobile end. The Season 42 Winner Move will expire on November 30, 2022.

Record of rewards launched in new Winner Move 42 in PUBG Cell Lite

Rank 1

The WP rank1 reward for the Season 42 Winner Move in PUBG Cell Lite is 500 BP cash as a free reward. For Elite Move holders, the rewards are a cool outfit referred to as the Vibrant Celebration Outfit and a uncommon emote referred to as the Present-Off.

Rank 5

Upon reaching rank 5 within the Winner Move, gamers will obtain the Lizard Captain Headpiece.

Rank 10

Rank 10 in Season 42 Winner Move; Elite WP holders will get a cool pan pores and skin referred to as Increase Pan. Together with the pan pores and skin, gamers will obtain a premium crate coupon and a Season 42 WP mission card.

Rank 12:

Gamers reaching WP rank 12 will obtain a model new backpack pores and skin referred to as Lapis Barrier Backpack and 65 BS.

Rank 15

The rank 15 reward is a good deal with for gamers who love to gather helmet pores and skin. The pores and skin is named the Alloy Conqueror helmet and has a black and yellow theme.

Rank 20

Gamers preferring weapon skins within the Winner Move will like to unlock the rank 20 reward which is the Glacial Punisher M16A4 pores and skin. Together with the weapon pores and skin, gamers will obtain a parachute pores and skin at no cost upon finishing the Elite mission within the Winner Move.

Rank 25

WP rank 25 reward for the present Winner Move is a legendary outfit referred to as the Lizard Captain Set.

Rank 30

The ultimate rank reward for PUBG Cell Lite’s Winner Move is the Shell Throne Sidecar Motorbike. The pores and skin is a legendary automobile end and can look nice when the participant drives a sidecar bike throughout totally different maps within the sport.

Observe: Indian avid gamers studying this text should chorus from enjoying PUBG Cell Lite as it’s banned by the Indian authorities.



