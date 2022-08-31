PUBG Cell Lite, the barebones model of PUBG Cell, is without doubt one of the hottest battle royale video games on the cell platform. One of many major causes for the sport’s recognition is that it has low {hardware} necessities, which means that even gamers with low-end smartphones can get pleasure from a clean gaming expertise.

The builders additionally often launch new variations of the battle royale title, including new options and different content material for followers to get pleasure from. Avid gamers can obtain the newest updates of PUBG Cell Lite from the Google Play Retailer or through the use of the APK file out there on the sport’s web site.

This text will assist gamers set up the 0.23.0 model of PUBG Cell Lite.

The way to obtain the newest model of PUBG Cell Lite in 2022

APK file

The 0.23.0 replace is the newest version of the title, and the APK file for a similar could be discovered on the sport’s official web site. Beneath are the detailed steps that customers can comply with to obtain and set up it:

Step 1: As a primary step, gamers ought to seek for PUBG Cell Lite’s web site utilizing an online browser of their alternative.

Click on on the ‘APK Obtain’ button to begin the obtain course of for the APK file (Picture by way of Tencent)

Step 2: After touchdown on the web site, people ought to press the ‘APK Obtain’ button on their display screen. This can start the obtain process for the APK file.

The file measurement is 946 MB, so avid gamers have to make sure that they’ve ample space for storing out there for the obtain and set up course of.

Step 3: As soon as the obtain is full, the battle royale title could be put in on the gadgets. They will open the sport and check in with their accounts to benefit from the 0.23.0 replace.

Google Play Retailer

The Google Play Retailer will also be utilized by avid gamers to put in the most recent model (Picture by way of Google Play Retailer)

Gamers can comply with the steps outlined under to get the sport from the Google Play Retailer:

Step 1: Customers can open the Google Play Retailer software on their telephones and seek for ‘PUBG Cell Lite’ utilizing the search bar. Alternatively, they could additionally use this hyperlink to move over to the sport’s Google Play Retailer web page.

Step 2: Avid gamers can hit the ‘Set up’ button to obtain the 0.23.0 model of PUBG Cell Lite.

The way to play the totally different sport modes

Except for the normal battle royale, the Lite model of PUBG Cell contains TDM and different sport modes. That is how people can entry them:

Step 1: Gamers must open the sport on their cell gadgets.

Step 2: As soon as the battle royale title has booted up, they will faucet the Mode swap icon on the left aspect of the display screen.

Step 3: People can select the specified sport mode and press the ‘Begin’ possibility to start the matchmaking course of.

Disclaimer: PUBG Cell was banned in India by the federal government in September 2020. Gamers from the nation ought to keep away from downloading and taking part in the battle royale title on their gadgets.

