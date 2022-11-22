PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) 2022 Grand Finals: Qualified teams so far

Eight out of the 16 PMGC 2022 finalists have been confirmed following the conclusion of the second week of the League Stage. The $1.5 million Grand Finals are scheduled to be held in Jakarta, Indonesia from December 6 to eight, 2023. It would function three particular invite-teams, out of which, two have already been confirmed by Tencent earlier than the beginning of the league.

International Championship 2022 Format (Picture through PUBG Cellular)

Every group stage has three direct tickets for the finals, whereas the opposite 4 will likely be given to the highest 4 groups of the league last section, named The Final Probability Survival. Two out of the three teams have just lately wrapped up after that includes in 24 matches every. The final group, named Yellow, is about to start out on November 24.

Certified groups for PMGC 2022 Grand Finals thus far

Particular Invitations

1) Crew SMG (China)

2) Alter Ego Limax (Indonesia)

3) TBD

From Group Purple

3) Buriram United (Thailand)

4) Affect Chemin (Brazil)

5) S2G Esports (Turkey)

From Group Inexperienced

6) GodLike Stalwart (Mongolia)

7) Nova Esports (China)

8) Fireplace Flux Esports (Turkey)

China’s Crew SMG obtained an invitation for the finals after profitable the 2022 PEL Summer season Finals, which was held from August 18 to 21, 2022. The following two groups from the occasion certified for the League Stage by which Nova Esports managed to qualify for the finals from Group Inexperienced. LGD Gaming, who was in Group Purple, did not make it to the highest three and superior to the Survival Stage. Alter Ego Limax, who topped the 2022 regional PMGC factors rankings, has been invited to the finals. The third workforce for the particular invite is but to be confirmed.

From November 10 to 13, the PMGC Group Purple happened the place Thailand’s Buriram United secured first place after 24 video games. Affect Chemin dominated the primary three days however couldn’t maintain on to their first spot until the tip, slipping to second place within the general standings. S2G Esports managed to beat seasoned groups like LGD, Bigetron and Nigma Galaxy and secured third place.

The hardest group, Inexperienced, was performed from 17 November to twenty November and noticed many nail-biting moments over the course of 24 matches. Ultimately, GodLike Stalwart took the highest spot to their title, whereas Nova Esports, who gained the earlier two PMGCs in a row, earned second place. Fireplace Flux Esports had a shock entry to 3rd place.

The league stage has an enormous prize pool of $2.5 million and can finish on December 4. You’ll be able to catch all of the matches stay on PUBG Cellular Esports channels of YouTube, Fb, Twitch and TikTok from 4.15 PM IST on every match day.



