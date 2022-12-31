PUBG Mobile becomes the most watched battle royale game of 2022

PUBG Cellular turned essentially the most watched battle royale recreation of 2022, ending yet one more 12 months on an awesome observe. It is content material was watched for over 112 million hours, the one providing within the style to exceed 100 million hours watched throughout the 12 months, based on a report by Esports Chart.

Tencent organized many occasions, together with regional and international tournaments, with prize swimming pools of tens of millions of {dollars} this 12 months.

It was a wonderful time for PUBG Cellular because it was lastly awarded the Esports Cellular Recreation of the 12 months at Esports Awards 2022. The title is among the highest-grossing cellular video games worldwide, and generated over $9 billion in income over the previous 4 years.

PUBG Cellular trumps Free Hearth and Fortnite to emerge as essentially the most watched battle royale recreation of 2022

The sport additionally topped final 12 months in the identical class with greater than 216 hours-watched. Nevertheless, it noticed an enormous drop of round 100 million this time round.

The thirty first Southeast Asian Video games: PUBG Cellular, which occurred from Could 19 to 22, 2022, generated a peak viewership of 903K. Indonesia 2 and Vietnam’s Vicoi had been the winners within the staff and Particular person classes respectively.

This 12 months, Tencent hosted the PUBG Cellular World Invitational consisting of a hefty prize pool of $3 million. It was held in Riyadh from August 11 to twenty, the place Vampire Esports lifted the trophy.

The league section of the distinguished International Championship 2022 wrapped up earlier in December and the Grand Finals will start on January 6 in 2023.

High 5 most watched battle royale video games in 2022

PUBG Cellular Apex Legends Free Hearth Fortnite PUBG Battlegrounds

Apex Legends ranked second in essentially the most watched battle royale recreation of 2022 with practically 62.5 million hours. The ALGS 2022 Cut up 2 Playoffs emerged as the most well-liked match of the title because it peaked at greater than 676K concurrent viewers.

Common cellular title, Free Hearth got here in third place on this chart after accumulating 43.83 complete hours watched. Nevertheless, it noticed a drop of round 50% compared to 2021, regardless of internet hosting two World Sequence (FFWS) this 12 months.

It’s also noteworthy that FFWS 2022 Sentosa collected a peak viewership of over 1.45 million, essentially the most within the battle royale style of tournaments this 12 months.

Fortnite, a well-known title by Epic Video games, ranked fourth with round 39 million hours on this record. After amassing round 558K peak viewers, the Twitch Rivals Creator Sequence: North America turned the most well-liked occasion of the sport in 2022.

PUBG: Battlegrounds has claimed fifth place with 29.63 million hours watched. The Nationwide Cup generated over 239K concurrent viewers and was the most well-liked PUBG occasion of the 12 months.



