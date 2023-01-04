PUBG Mobile 2.4 update release time for Android and iOS devices

PUBG Cellular is about to launch its model new 2.4 replace to its world customers. With the brand new replace, Krafton will add many new options and add-ons to the sport. Avid gamers can get their arms on new occasions and different in-game gadgets.

The two.4 replace would be the first main one for 2023. Gamers can see new collaborations, maps, and a martial arts area mode.

This text discusses the discharge time for Android and iOS gadgets for the PUBG Cellular 2.4 replace.

Krafton will quickly launch the PUBG Cellular 2.4 replace

Krafton has introduced the discharge date for main platforms on its discord server and different social media platforms. On January 6 at 4:00 (UTC+0), the brand new replace will start rolling out to gadgets worldwide; nevertheless, occasions will fluctuate relying on the platform and locale. Customers will want cell information connection or a Wi-Fi community for the two.4 replace to put in easily.

Android Google Play Retailer

Globally: 6 January 2023 at 04:00

Apple iOS App Retailer

Globally: 6 January 2023 at 01:30

Android customers may also use APK recordsdata to put in the newest model on their gadgets. Nevertheless, gamers are really helpful to solely use and set up recordsdata from trusted sources as there’s a danger of downloading a faux recreation shopper. This will increase the participant’s probabilities of dropping his private info, together with ID and password.

The brand new replace will characteristic the PUBG Cellular x Bruce Lee collaboration, introducing new occasions and an unique in-game mode. In response to the announcement banner, Bruce Lee will seem within the recreation on January 10, and the unique mode is named Martial Showdown. Builders have additionally added many options to the basic mode, like Again for Honor and Dancing Lion theme mode.

Different necessary options added to the PUBG Cellular 2.4 replace

Metro Royale Updates

A brand new map – Misty Port will likely be added.

New Ziplines and Stairs will likely be launched for faster motion.

Model new NPC enemies and managers will bestow recent PvE experiences.

Launched 4 sellable gadgets (Organic Pattern, Processor (GPU), Lens, Gold Piles). They’ll solely spawn on the Misty Port map.

Improved armor’s resistance for withstanding explosive harm.

Elevated Primary Stock storage by 30 models

Disclaimer: PUBG Cellular is banned in India beneath Part 69A of the IT Act. Gamers positioned within the nation are suggested to chorus from downloading or enjoying the battle royale recreation as a consequence of limitations enforced by the federal government.

Edited by Anirudh Padmanabhan



