PUBG Mobile 2.4 update APK download link and installation guide for Android

After totally testing the options throughout the beta part, the builders of PUBG Cell have lastly begun releasing the two.4 replace. The most recent sport model will function content material for the Bruce Lee collaboration alongside a brand new Martial Showdown-themed mode, the relaunch of Gear Entrance mode with adjustments, and extra.

You’re suggested to obtain the two.4 replace as quickly as attainable earlier than the sport’s servers are taken down for upkeep. Matchmaking gamers between totally different variations shouldn’t be attainable. You may also use the APK file supplied by the builders to benefit from the newest options of the replace.

Learn how to obtain PUBG Cell 2.4 replace utilizing official APK file

The official 2.4 replace announcement on the Discord server (Picture through Discord)

Fortuitously, the builders of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Cell have made the newest APK file obtainable on the official web site. This has made it simpler for gamers searching for the APK to put in the newest iteration of the battle royale title. Thus, sideloading turns into a lot simpler for everybody.

You possibly can undergo the next part for detailed step-by-step directions to obtain and set up the PUBG Cell 2.4 replace APK from the official supply:

Step 1: Obtain the PUBG Cell 2.4 replace APK file from the hyperlink offered beneath:

Hyperlink: https://pubgmobile.reside/apk

On the time of writing this text, this hyperlink led to the two.3 model file. Nonetheless, in response to a message posted on the sport’s official Discord channel, the APK for model 2.4 might be obtainable by the identical URL by January 6, 2023, at 1:45 am (UTC +0). You possibly can regulate this hyperlink and obtain the two.4 replace APK file solely.

Earlier than starting the obtain, you could guarantee enough cupboard space is accessible in your gadget because the file is anticipated to be about 1 GB.

Step 2: After receiving the newest model file, chances are you’ll toggle on the “Set up from Unknown Sources” possibility from the gadget’s settings (if it has not been enabled beforehand).

Step 3: Set up the sport. Now you can check in to your account to benefit from the newest model of the battle royale title.

You’ll obtain free rewards after downloading PUBG Cell 2.4 replace (Picture through Krafton)

Additionally, you will obtain the next rewards without cost when you obtain the replace earlier than January 15, 2023:

3000 BP

100 AG

Pan Pan Helmet (3d)

Vital PUBG Cell 2.4 replace options

The replace has a number of thrilling options (Picture through Krafton)

A number of the most essential options of the two.4 replace are as follows:

New theme: Martial Showdown (obtainable in Erangel and Livik)

Gear Entrance mode replace (obtainable from February onwards)

Firearms and car updates (QBZ, FAMAS, UZI, PP-19 Bizon, and extra)

Erangel map updates

System enhancements (Fortunate teammates, Shared Transportable Closet, in-match social buttons, and extra)

New Cycle 4 Season 10

All Expertise Championship begins within the sport

Security enhancements

You possibly can learn the whole PUBG Cell 2.4 patch notes right here.

Observe: Attributable to government-imposed restrictions on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Cell, gamers in India ought to keep away from downloading or enjoying the battle royale title on their gadget.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh



