PUBG Mobile 2.3 update APK download link and installation guide for Android

After conducting a number of rounds of beta checks, the PUBG Cellular 2.3 replace is on the course for its official international launch. This patch is important in some ways because the patch encompasses a collaboration with worldwide celebrity Lionel Messi alongside a great deal of thrilling content material across the similar.

The brand new model slowly rolls out at the moment and will probably be out there to everybody in just a few days. Gamers can expertise the content material instantly after downloading the patch, because the builders won’t take the servers offline. As soon as out there, you possibly can obtain the consumer via the Google Play Retailer and Apple App Retailer.

The builders have additionally formally launched the APK file that Android customers can use.

Steps to obtain PUBG Cellular 2.3 replace utilizing the APK obtain hyperlink

Builders themselves make accessible APK recordsdata for brand spanking new updates in order that gamers who select to obtain the sport this manner could achieve this. The procedures for downloading the latest PUBG Cellular 2.3 replace through APK file are listed beneath:

Step 1: To begin, go to the official obtain web page for PUBG Cellular utilizing the hyperlink supplied beneath:

2.3 replace APK file: https://pubgmobile.stay/apk

The hyperlink now offers the APK file for the sport’s 2.2 replace. Nonetheless, in keeping with the official announcement on Discord, the APK file will probably be out there on the URL by November 17, 2022, 1:45 am UTC+0.

Step 2: You possibly can obtain the APK file after the brand new model is accessible on the hyperlink.

It’s crucial to make sure that your cell system has enough storage capability. If you do not have sufficient cupboard space, you will not be capable to end the obtain and set up.

Step 3: As the subsequent step, allow the “Set up from Unknown Supply” settings in your system and set up the sport.

After the battle royale title will get efficiently put in, you possibly can open its software and log in utilizing the platform linked to your account. Create an account utilizing any out there choices in case you are a brand new consumer.

Additionally it is important to obtain the patch as quickly as doable since customers on separate variations can not play collectively. As a further enticement, the builders will give away a free Magical Night time Helmet, 3000 BP, and 100 AG to everybody who downloads the newest patch and indicators in.

Another technique to obtain (Google Play Retailer)

Recreation’s Google Play Retailer web page (Picture through Google Play Retailer)

One other technique to obtain the PUBG Cellular 2.3 replace is thru the Google Play Retailer. The patch will probably be out there by November 17, 2022, at 4:00 am IST (UTC). Steps to make use of the Google Play Retailer are listed beneath:

Step 1: Launch the Google Play Retailer software and use the search field to search for the sport. In any other case, observe the hyperlink beneath to get to the sport’s web page:

Google Play Retailer web page: Click on right here

Step 2: Faucet on the “Replace” button to start out the obtain means of the brand new 2.3 replace. For many who haven’t got an older model out there on the system, press “Set up.”

The battle royale title’s new replace will quickly be put in on their Android telephones.

Disclaimer: As a result of restrictions imposed by the Indian authorities, it’s strongly beneficial that Indian gamers chorus from downloading PUBG Cellular on their cell units.



