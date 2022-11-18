PUBG Mobile 2.3 global version APK download link for Android devices

The PUBG Cell 2.3 replace was just lately made obtainable, and its arrival has generated nice pleasure among the many title’s playerbase. The patch has launched many new options, together with a themed sport mode that was added in collaboration with the famend Argentine footballer Lionel Messi.

Players can set up the most recent sport model on their smartphones to check out the varied additions the builders have made obtainable through the related app retailer. Android customers may additionally use the APK file, which is straight downloadable by the sport’s official web site. If one needs to make use of the APK to put in the PUBG Cell 2.3 replace on their gadget, they need to observe the procedures outlined within the part under.

Disclaimer: Since PUBG Cell is prohibited in India, Indian players are suggested to keep away from taking part in the sport on their smartphones. They have to additionally not find yourself downloading it underneath any circumstances because of the government-imposed ban.

Step-by-step information on downloading PUBG Cell 2.3 replace utilizing the APK file

Two distinct APK recordsdata are made obtainable by the builders on the official web site (Picture through Tencent)

Like most earlier updates, builders have launched two separate APK recordsdata: common and compact. Listed below are the direct obtain hyperlinks for a similar:

Compact model https://net.gpubgm.com/m/Web site/xiaobao/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.3.0_uawebsite_small_88742035.apk

Common model

https://f.gbcass.com/PUBGMOBILE_Global_2.3.0_uawebsite_EDC4DF39.apk

Gamers can select both of the 2 variants to obtain the most recent 2.3 replace. The common APK file will permit them to start taking part in after the set up. In the meantime, in the event that they go forward with the small/compact APK, they are going to be required to obtain particular useful resource packs first.

Steps to obtain and set up the replace are listed under:

Step 1: To start out the process, obtain both APK file in your gadget utilizing the hyperlinks supplied above.

The common variant is sized at 1.09 GB, whereas the smaller model is 542MB. Earlier than you start the obtain, you should be sure that your gadget has sufficient cupboard space.

Listed below are the sizes of the 2 completely different APK recordsdata that you should use (Picture through Opera)

Step 2: After the required APK is downloaded, you could allow the “Set up from Unknown Supply” setting and set up it.

Step 3: After the conclusion of the set up course of, open the sport’s software and log in utilizing the platform related along with your account. New customers must create a recent one.

When you have gone forward with the compact APK, you’ll have to obtain the useful resource packs earlier than this step.

Step 4: The PUBG Cell 2.3 replace is able to be loved, and you’ll bounce into the themed sport mode instantly.

In case you obtain an error message when putting in the APK, it is best to strive reinstalling it. If that doesn’t work, strive downloading the file once more.

Options of PUBG Cell 2.3 replace

Checklist of options included within the new 2.3 replace of the sport (Picture through Sportskeeda)

Listed under are just a few of the important thing options that the builders are providing with the most recent PUBG Cell 2.3 replace:

Soccer Mania-themed mode in collaboration with Lionel Messi

Official Aftermath Mode (opening December 2, 2022)

Occasions based mostly on Unite for One Aim

Firearm adjustments: NS2000, Kar98K, M24 and AWM

New Cycle 3 Season 9 with Tier purpose system

New Creation System

Map adjustments: Erangel, Livik, and Nusa

Different enhancements and bug fixes

Learn the detailed patch notes of the replace by visiting this hyperlink.

