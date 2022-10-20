Thursday, October 20, 2022
PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta has commenced (Image via Sportskeeda)
PUBG Mobile 2.3 beta APK download link and installation guide

Rupali Gupta

The builders of PUBG Cellular totally take a look at new and forthcoming options in a number of rounds of beta variations earlier than releasing the patch to the gamers. These had been made accessible weeks earlier than the replace, giving the builders ample time to think about person suggestions and launch probably the most polished function model.

The much-awaited PUBG Cellular 2.3 beta is lastly stay as we speak. Moreover, the builders haven’t carried out the binding code perform. Therefore, anybody can entry the beta shopper to check the brand new options.

Android customers can obtain this shopper utilizing the APK; you could learn the information beneath to obtain and set up it.

Information to downloading and putting in PUBG Cellular 2.3 beta APK

The lengthy wait is now over, because the beta model of PUBG Cellular 2.3 has been made accessible to gamers. To obtain and set up the beta shopper utilizing the official APK file, you could observe the procedures outlined beneath:

Step 1: Entry the two.3 beta APK obtain web page utilizing the respective hyperlinks offered beneath:

Android (x32) APK: https://net.gpubgm.com/m/download_android.html (716 MB)

Android (x64) APK: https://net.gpubgm.com/m/download_android_1.html (799 MB)

You should obtain an additional useful resource pack earlier than utilizing the beta shopper. Consequently, you must make sure that the machine has adequate storage for set up.

You will have to click on the Download Android Version button (Image via Tencent)
You’ll have to click on on the Obtain Android Model button (Picture by way of Tencent)

Step 2: You’ll be able to click on on the Obtain Android Model button after accessing the obtain web page to start the obtain.

Step 3: As soon as the obtain is full, you’ll want to open the machine’s settings and allow the Set up from Unknown Supply possibility. You might proceed to the fourth step if this has been enabled beforehand.

Step 4: Find the APK file in your machine and full the set up.

For those who can not set up the APK, uninstall the older model and attempt to set up it once more.

You will now have to select the preferred resource pack (Image via Tencent)
You’ll now have to pick out the popular useful resource pack (Picture by way of Tencent)

Step 5: You might open the two.3 beta and grant the required storage permissions. Subsequently, you also needs to choose the popular useful resource pack. The accessible choices are:

  • Low-spec Useful resource Pack – 413.1 MB
  • HD Useful resource Pack – 783.0 MB
Sign in as a guest to enjoy the new features of the 2.3 beta version (Image via Tencent)
Register as a visitor to take pleasure in the brand new options of the two.3 beta model (Picture by way of Tencent)

Step 6: After efficiently downloading the useful resource pack, you could check in as a visitor to check the newest options.

Moreover, it’s advisable to report any bugs or glitches utilizing the report perform.

PUBG Cellular 2.3 beta options

The beta features a number of exciting features to enjoy (Image via Tencent)
The beta options numerous thrilling options to take pleasure in (Picture by way of Tencent)

The PUBG Cellular 2.3 beta is just not in need of new options, and the brand new Aftermath 2.0 and the restricted preview of the Soccer themed mode are two key highlights. The previous shall be accessible from October 20, 2022, whereas the latter will begin from October 22, 2022.

The Aftermath 2.0 and the Restricted Preview of Soccer Themed Mode function a number of new intricacies to make the general gameplay expertise extra immersive.

Notice: PUBG Cellular is banned in India. Attributable to government-imposed restrictions, gamers from the nation are suggested to not obtain or play the battle royale title or its beta on their machine.

