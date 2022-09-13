According to sources, PUBG Mobile 2.2 was expected to roll out today, implying that users can get the update option over the next few days. Some players will receive the new version today, while the rest will get the same before the end of 15 September 2022.

A new Battle Royale map, Nusa, is the main highlight of the 2.2 patch update that has been Krafton/Tencent Games for the last few days. Apart from Nusa, players can expect loads of new features, including in-game optimizations, new characters, a fresh Royale Pass Season, etc., as seen in the 2.2 beta version.

Readers can learn more about the PUBG Mobile 2.2 patch update in the following section.

The release schedule for the PUBG Mobile 2.2 version (September 2022 update)

PUBG Mobile’s latest patch update was expected to slowly roll out today, 13 September, at 7:00 AM (UTC). However, the rollout will be complete as follows:

Google Play

PUBG Mobile 2.2: Upadte schedule across different regions for the Google Play Store (Image via Google)

Vietnam

About 30% rollout by 13 September 2022, 7:00 (UTC)

100% rollout by 13 September 2022, 11:00 (UTC)

Iraq, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Turkey

About 10% rollout by 13 September 2022, 09:00 (UTC)

About 20% rollout by 13 September 2022, 11:00 (UTC)

About 30% rollout by 14 September 2022, 01:30 (UTC)

United States

About 30% rollout by 14 September 2022, 1:30 (UTC)

Korea and Japan

100% rollout by 14 September 2022, 02:00 (UTC)

Taiwan

100% rollout by 14 September 2022, 09:30 (UTC)

Globally

About 30% rollout by 14 September 2022, 06:00 (UTC)

About 30% rollout by 14 September 2022, 10:00 (UTC)

About 30% rollout by 15 September 2022, 02:00 (UTC)

100% rollout by 15 September 2022, 04:00 (UTC)

App Store (iOS)

The release schedule for iOS/iPadOS devices across different regions (Image via Apple App Store)

Vietnam

100% rollout by 13 September 2022, 11:00 (UTC)

Korea and Japan

100% rollout by 14 September 2022, 02:00 (UTC)

Taiwan

100% rollout by 14 September 2022, 03:00 (UTC)

Globally

100% rollout by 15 September 2022, 11:00 (UTC)

APK link on the official website

Developers will uodate the APK download links by 15 September 2022 (Image via Krafton/Tencent Games)

100% rollout by 15 September 2022, 01:45 (UTC)

After the official website receives the update, players can use the “https://pubgmobile.live/apk” link to download the PUBG Mobile 2.2 update on their Android smartphones/tablets.

Note: The given update schedule is not meant for Indian players hoping for the BGMI 2.2 update. Krafton will separately announce whether BGMI will receive the update or not, as it has been banned in India since July 2022.