Each replace in PUBG Cell is skilled by tens of millions of players worldwide day by day. The identical could be seen for the continued 2.1 patch.

Nevertheless, to reinforce the battle royale gaming expertise of gamers additional, the builders are set to usher in the two.2 replace. Since it’s anticipated to be launched in September, followers have already began testing the beta model.

What are new options added in PUBG Cell 2.2 beta variant?

Tencent Video games and Krafton Inc. lately rolled out a beta variant for the upcoming 2.2 model that gives a sneak peek on the unreleased content material. The aim of releasing the beta variant is to obtain person suggestions relating to the bugs and glitches and make the required modifications within the upcoming September replace.

Listed below are some new options included within the 2.2 beta model of PUBG Cell:

1) Inclusion of Nusa map

A brand new island map with a dimension of 1×1 km set within the tropical area has been added to the beta model. It can have considerable provides that may assist gamers interact in fights as quickly as they land of their desired drop places. Every match is ready to have a tenure of eight minutes.

2) Addition of recent themed mode — Gear Entrance

A brand new themed mode, Gear Entrance, is ready to switch the Historic Secret: Come up mode, out there within the ongoing 2.1 replace. Customers must familiarize themselves with the brand new talent system to expertise enjoyable content material.

Players and followers should do not forget that a number of new additions can be made to the beta model within the coming days, making the September replace much more thrilling.

PUBG Cell 2.2 beta model obtain course of

Like several replace within the sport, the beta variations are straightforward to obtain. This is a take a look at the step-by-step information on methods to obtain the two.2 beta:

Step 1: Players ought to head to the obtain web page (out there on the official web site) for the PUBG Cell 2.2 beta APK file.

Step 2: They have to click on the obtain button to acquire the most recent APK file.

Customers should be aware that the file’s dimension is 653 MB for 32-bit Androids and 738 MB for 64-bit Android units. They should have satisfactory cupboard space out there on their gadget to obtain and set up the model.

Step 3: As soon as the file is downloaded, gamers should start putting in it. They may, nevertheless, must allow the “Set up from Unknown Supply” possibility.

Step 4: After the set up course of is full, people can log in to the beta, obtain the popular useful resource pack, and revel in enjoying the brand new additions.

Those that will play the beta model will higher perceive the brand new options as soon as the two.2 replace is launched.

Be aware: Gamers in India should chorus from downloading the sport as it’s banned by the Indian authorities.