Psychedelic Drugs Market Size, Growth Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PharmaTher Inc., Avadel, Celon Pharma S.A., NeuroRx

The psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 7,567.52 million by 2028 from USD 2,823.67 million in 2020. The rising prevalence of mental depression and anxiety and availability of off-label drugs are the major drivers which has propelled the demand of the psychedelic drugs market in the forecast period.

Top Key Players Included in This Report:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Pfizer Inc.

Verrian

Avadel

Celon Pharma S.A.

COMPASS

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

NeuroRx, Inc.

PharmaTher Inc.

usonainstitute.org

The Study Is Segmented By Following:

By Source (Synthetic, Natural)

By Type (Empathogens, Dissociatives, Others)

By Drugs (Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid, Ketamine, Psilocybin, Others)

By Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment Resistant Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Opiate Addiction, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Inhalation, Injectable)

By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

Years considered for these Psychedelic Drugs Market reports:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2027

Psychedelic Drugs Market Forecast Period: 2021-2028

TOC of Global Psychedelic Drugs Market:

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of source, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is dominating as most of the products are made from chemicals that are man-made with very few products such as psilocybin made from natural ingredients.

On the basis of type, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens and others. In 2021, empathogens segment produce experiences of emotional communion, oneness, relatedness and used for treatment of cataplexy, narcolepsy and related disorders.

On the basis of drugs, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, ketamine, psilocybin and others. In 2021, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid segment is dominating as xyrem from Jazz Pharmaceutical is one of the oldest available psychedelic drugs available in the market holding a major share and belongs to the drug class.

On the basis of application, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, opiate addiction and others. In 2021, narcolepsy segment is dominating as xyrem from Jazz Pharmaceutical is used for its treatment and it is the major shareholder in the market.

On the basis of route of administration, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into oral, inhalation and injectable. In 2021, oral segment is dominating as it is preferred over the various other administration routes of drug delivery.

On the basis of end user, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others. In 2021, hospitals segment dominate the psychedelic drugs market due to the high patient load and most of the drugs are given under doctor’s supervision.

On the basis of distribution channel, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. In 2021, hospitals pharmacy segment holds the largest market share as more number of patients is treated in hospitals and the demand for medicines in hospital pharmacy increases.

Competitive Landscape and Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis

The major companies providing psychedelic drugs are Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, COMPASS, Verrian, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PharmaTher Inc., Avadel, Celon Pharma S.A., NeuroRx, Inc., usonainstitute.org among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Many product launch and agreement are also initiated by the companies’ worldwide which are also accelerating the global psychedelic drugs market.

For instance,

In August 2020, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received approval for its Spravato nasal spray for treatment of suicidal people. As per the data published, approximately 11% to 12% of Americans suffers from major depressive disorder that led them to commit suicide. Hence, this approval provided these patients with a remarkable therapy and allowed company to generate more revenue.

In January 2020, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has received the marketing authorization of solriamfetol (Sunosi) indicated for treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy. This authorization allowed the company to enhance product distribution network and to generate more revenue in the market.

Psychedelic Drugs Market Country Level Analysis

The countries covered in the global Psychedelic Drugs market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, as part of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, in the Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa, as a part of Middle East and Africa.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the complete insights into current industry trends, growth drivers, trend forecast about Psychedelic Drugs market?

Which product segment will grab a Psychedelic Drugs market share with the latest analysis of market share, challenges growth drivers, and investment opportunities?

Which segment’s market dynamics and trends have been mentioned across application and geographical areas?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which Market Segmentation up to three or four level provided in the report?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Psychedelic Drugs industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Psychedelic Drugs market may face in future?

Which are the profiles of the key industry players across each regional market, their growth strategies, market shares, and product portfolios?

Which are the Patent estimation, including coverage of the current state of technology, newly issued patents and new patent applications?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Psychedelic Drugs market?

What are extensive research information on major drivers and current trends within the industry and regional dynamics of the market?

