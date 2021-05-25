Psychedelic Drugs Market Set to Witness Huge Growth and Competitive Outlook

The research report on the Psychedelic Drugs Market provides in-depth current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability by Data Bridge Market Research. The market study conducted in this report analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors in the industry. In addition, research report offers an all-inclusive assessment of the market. Our expert analysts studied the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Psychedelic Drugs Market. The global Psychedelic Drugs analysis consists primarily of products that used an accurate deployment. The report further identifies the past, present, and future trends that are expected to influence the development rate of the market. Psychedelic Drugs market consists of present as well as future data for the forecast period from 2021 to 2028, and also provides compounded annual growth rate (CAGR%), which is measured for regional markets and individual segment-wise.

The psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 7,567.52 million by 2028 from USD 2,823.67 million in 2020. The rising prevalence of mental depression and anxiety and availability of off-label drugs are the major drivers which has propelled the demand of the psychedelic drugs market in the forecast period.

Download Exclusive Sample (350 Pages PDF) Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market&AS

Top Competitive Landscape of the Market:

COMPASS

The Emmes Company, LLC

Klarisana,

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Psychedelic Drugs Market Segmentation:

By Source (Synthetic, Natural)

By Type (Empathogens, Dissociatives, Others)

By Drugs (Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid, Ketamine, Psilocybin, Others)

By Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment Resistant Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Opiate Addiction, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Inhalation, Injectable)

By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

Research Methodology:

The research study Psychedelic Drugs market regarding size, growth, opportunities and competitive analysis has been prepared with the help of primary research, secondary research and panel review. The secondary research includes: industry publications, industry reports, trade magazines, and other publications from government and trade associations, among others. Further, the analysis done through various news articles and press releases published on reliable news journals required for every market enthusiast, policymaker, investor, and market player. The Psychedelic Drugs Market is also aids in developing counter approaches for major challenges faced by the industry. A reliable report is structured with the vigilant efforts of innovative, enthusiastic, knowledgeable and experienced team of analysts, researchers, industry experts, and forecasters.

Psychedelic drugs involve various types of chemical substances including LSD and chemical extracted from plants. Psychedelic drugs have the ability to change or enhance the senosory perceptions, thought processes, energy levels and have also been reported to facilitate spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs can be categorized into empathogens and dissociative drugs (such as PCP) and serotonergic (classic hallucinogens) such as LSD.

Table of Content

Chapter 1: Introduction and Scope

Chapter 2: Key Company Profiles

Chapter 3: Psychedelic Drugs Market Explanations, Share and Forecast across type, application and geography

Chapter 4: Psychedelic Drugs Industry Consumption by Regions

Chapter 5: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 6: Market Explanations of Europe region

Chapter 7: Market Explanation of Asia Pacific region

Chapter 8: Market Explanations of North America region

Chapter 9: Market Explanations of Middle East and Africa region

Chapter 10: Key Important features of the Psychedelic Drugs market

Chapter 11: Key trends of the market and the market Opportunities

Chapter 12: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 13: Research Findings and Conclusion

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market&AS

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

On the basis of source, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into synthetic and natural.

On the basis of type, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens and others.

On the basis of drugs, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, ketamine, psilocybin and others.

On the basis of application, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, opiate addiction and others.

On the basis of route of administration, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into oral, inhalation and injectable.

On the basis of end user, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

Competitive Landscape and Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis

The major companies providing psychedelic drugs are Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, COMPASS, Verrian, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PharmaTher Inc., Avadel, Celon Pharma S.A., NeuroRx, Inc., usonainstitute.org among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

For instance,

In August 2020, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received approval for its Spravato nasal spray for treatment of suicidal people. As per the data published, approximately 11% to 12% of Americans suffers from major depressive disorder that led them to commit suicide. Hence, this approval provided these patients with a remarkable therapy and allowed company to generate more revenue.

In January 2020, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has received the marketing authorization of solriamfetol (Sunosi) indicated for treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adults with narcolepsy. This authorization allowed the company to enhance product distribution network and to generate more revenue in the market.

The key questions answered in this report:

What are the trend factors that influence market shares and the growth rate be in 2028? What are the key results of Porter’s five-force model? What are the challenges to market growth? What will the market size and key market trends impacting the growth of the Psychedelic Drugs Market? What are the key factors driving the Psychedelic Drugs market? What are the risks and challenges facing the Psychedelic Drugs market? Who are the key vendors in the Psychedelic Drugs market? What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Psychedelic Drugs Market?

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-psychedelic-drugs-market&AS

Psychedelic Drugs Market Country Level Analysis

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

About Data Bridge Market Research Private Ltd:

Data Bridge Market Research Pvt Ltd is a multinational management consulting firm with offices in India and Canada. As an innovative and neoteric market analysis and advisory company with unmatched durability level and advanced approaches. We are committed to uncover the best consumer prospects and to foster useful knowledge for your company to succeed in the market.

Data Bridge Market Research is a result of sheer wisdom and practice that was conceived and built-in Pune in the year 2015. The company came into existence from the healthcare department with far fewer employees intending to cover the whole market while providing the best class analysis. Later, the company widened its departments, as well as expands their reach by opening a new office in Gurugram location in the year 2018, where a team of highly qualified personnel joins hands for the growth of the company. “Even in the tough times of COVID-19 where the Virus slowed down everything around the world, the dedicated Team of Data Bridge Market Research worked round the clock to provide quality and support to our client base, which also tells about the excellence in our sleeve.”

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com