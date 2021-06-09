Psychedelic Drugs Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Avadel, Celon Pharma S.A, NeuroRx, usonainstitute.org

The Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Report provides an in-depth analysis of the market by assessing the growth trends, products, applications, end-user segment, historical data, and information obtained through interviews of industry experts. The report portrays the keys factors affecting the market along with detailed analysis of the data collected including prominent players, dealers, and discussing the value, volume, size, share, growth rate, key trends, demand & supply ratio, gross revenue, competitive landscape, regional analysis. Psychedelic Drugs market the statistical and numerical data of an outstanding Psychedelic Drugs report is interpreted with the use of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The areas covered in the market report include market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology. This market report also provides the list of major competitors along with the strategic insights and analysis of the key factors influencing the Psychedelic Drugs industry. A detailed analysis of primary and secondary research techniques has been studied in order to investigate desired data effectively.

The psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 13.3% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 7,567.52 million by 2028 from USD 2,823.67 million in 2020. The rising prevalence of mental depression and anxiety and availability of off-label drugs are the major drivers which has propelled the demand of the psychedelic drugs market in the forecast period.

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC

COMPASS

Verrian

Pfizer Inc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc

PharmaTher Inc

Avadel, Celon Pharma S.A

NeuroRx, Inc

usonainstitute.org

By Source (Synthetic, Natural)

By Type (Empathogens, Dissociatives, Others)

By Drugs (Gamma-Hydroxybutyric Acid, Ketamine, Psilocybin, Others)

By Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment Resistant Depression, Major Depressive Disorder, Opiate Addiction, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, Others)

By Route of Administration (Oral, Inhalation, Injectable)

By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Others)

By Distribution Channel (Hospitals Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy)

Chapter 1: Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Psychedelic Drugs Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Price Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Psychedelic Drugs.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Psychedelic Drugs.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Margin, and Revenue ($) of Psychedelic Drugs by Regions

Chapter 6: Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions.

Chapter 7: Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Psychedelic Drugs.

Chapter 9: Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application.

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Forecast (2021-2028).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

The major companies providing psychedelic drugs are Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, COMPASS, Verrian, Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc., PharmaTher Inc., Avadel, Celon Pharma S.A., NeuroRx, Inc., usonainstitute.org among other domestic players. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

On the basis of source, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into synthetic and natural. In 2021, synthetic segment is dominating as most of the products are made from chemicals that are man-made with very few products such as psilocybin made from natural ingredients.

On the basis of type, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens and others. In 2021, empathogens segment produce experiences of emotional communion, oneness, relatedness and used for treatment of cataplexy, narcolepsy and related disorders.

On the basis of drugs, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, ketamine, psilocybin and others. In 2021, gamma-hydroxybutyric acid segment is dominating as xyrem from Jazz Pharmaceutical is one of the oldest available psychedelic drugs available in the market holding a major share and belongs to the drug class.

On the basis of application, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment resistant depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, opiate addiction and others. In 2021, narcolepsy segment is dominating as xyrem from Jazz Pharmaceutical is used for its treatment and it is the major shareholder in the market.

On the basis of route of administration, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into oral, inhalation and injectable. In 2021, oral segment is dominating as it is preferred over the various other administration routes of drug delivery.

On the basis of end user, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare and others. In 2021, hospitals segment dominate the psychedelic drugs market due to the high patient load and most of the drugs are given under doctor’s supervision.

On the basis of distribution channel, the psychedelic drugs market is segmented into hospitals pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy. In 2021, hospitals pharmacy segment holds the largest market share as more number of patients is treated in hospitals and the demand for medicines in hospital pharmacy increases.

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

Market Study: It includes key market segments, key manufacturers covered, the scope of products offered in the years considered, global Psychedelic Drugs Market and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and applications.

Market Executive summary: This section emphasizes the key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues in addition to the macroscopic indicators.

Market Production by Region: The report delivers data related to import and export, revenue, production, and key players of all regional markets studied are covered in this section.

Market Profile of Manufacturers: Analysis of each market player profiled is detailed in this section. This segment also provides SWOT analysis, products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors of the individual player.

What are the Global Psychedelic Drugs Market trends and growth analysis?

trends and growth analysis? What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview that the market may face?

How are the key factors driving the Global Psychedelic Drugs Market?

What are the latest industry developments for the market size?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Psychedelic Drugs market?

What will the market size and the challenges to market growth in 2028?

Who are the key vendors in the Psychedelic Drugs Market?

