Psychedelic Drugs Market Growth Insights By 2027 | NeuroRX, Inc., Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC., AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC

The Psychedelic Drugs Market study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. It also defines, explains and forecasts the market by various segments such as type, application, end-users, and region.

The psychedelic drugs are used to enhance or change sensory perceptions, energy levels, thought processes, and to facilitate spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs can be categorized into dissociative drugs (such as PCP), empathogens and serotonergic (classic hallucinogens) (such as LSD). These drugs are used in the treatment of major depressive disorder, treatment-resistant depression, panic disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, and opiate addiction among others. Chemical substances that are used in the psychedelic drugs are a group of LSD, and plants. Psychedelic are sourced from synthetic process (human-made) and plants or mushrooms. Psychedelic drugs has various street names such as LSD which are also known as acid, blotter, dots, sugar, trips and window pane; Ketamine are also known as vitamin K, bump, green, K/Special K, purple and super acid; PCP are also known as angel/angel dust, boat/love boat, peace, killer weed, super grass and ozone.

Psychedelic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 16.3% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 and expected to reach USD 6,859.95 million by 2027 from USD 2,077.90 million in 2019. Growing acceptance of psychedelic drugs for treating depression and increasing prevalence of depression and mental disorders are the factors for the market growth.

The major players covered in the report are:

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.,

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.,

Celon Pharma SA,

COMPASS,

usonainstitute.org,

Develco pharma schweiz ag ,

Doughlas pharmaceuticals limited,

NeuroRX, Inc.,

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC,

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, LLC.,

AVADEL PHARMACEUTICALS, PLC

All country based analysis of the U.S. psychedelic drugs market is further analyzed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. On the basis of source, the market is segmented into synthetic and natural. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into dissociatives, empathogens and serotonergic (classical psychedelic drugs). On the basis of application, the market is segmented into narcolepsy, treatment-resistant depression, posttraumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder and others. On the basis of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, intranasal, parenteral and others. On the basis of drugs, the market is segmented into Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ketamine, 3, 4- Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (Ecstasy) and Psilocybin. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, speciality clinic, research organization and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacy, compounding pharmacy and others.

According to Data Bridge Market Research Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the leader for U.S. psychedelic drugs market and this company holds estimated market share of approximately 70% to 80% of the market. The market leader Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. accounts an estimated market share of approximately 75.00% in the U.S. Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in psychedelic drugs in the U.S. and additionally, the company is continuously involved in the development of new products to increase its portfolio of psychedelic drugs. The psychedelic drugs sales revenue of Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has increased drastically by 16% to generate sales revenue of USD 1,525.18 million 2019 as compared to 2018.

U.S. Psychedelic Drugs Market Segmentation

By Source (Synthetic, Natural),

By Type (Dissociatives, Empathogens, Serotonergic (Classical Psychedelic Drugs)),

By Application (Narcolepsy, Treatment-Resistant Depression, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), Major Depressive Disorder, Others),

By Route of Administration (Oral, Intranasal, Parenteral, Others),

By Drugs (Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB), Ketamine, 3,4-Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (Ecstasy), Psilocybin),

By End User (Hospitals, Speciality Clinic, Research Organization, Others),

By Distribution Channel(Hospital Pharmacy, Compounding Pharmacy, Others)

