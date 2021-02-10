Psychedelic Drugs Market Global Insights and Business Scenario 2021 To 2027 | COMPASS, The Emmes Company, Klarisana

The Psychedelic Drugs Market report offers intelligence on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on various regions across the geographical landscape of the Market. The report also details a concrete assessment of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Psychedelic Drugs market and has an account of strategies and business plans adopted by major players in the industry to ensure maximum productivity and efficiency. Furthermore, leading factors such as market drivers, market restraints and competitive analysis are studied with the SWOT analysis which is the most established tool for generating market research report. All the market parameters are strictly followed while building an influential Psychedelic Drugs market report for a client.This report contains an extensive evaluation of the market growth prospects and restrictions. An influential market report offers an utter background analysis of the industry along with an assessment of the market.

Top Key Players of the Market:

COMPASS

The Emmes Company, LLC

Klarisana

AstraZeneca

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Detailed Market Analysis and Insights:

An all-inclusive Psychedelic Drugs market report studies the market and the industry thoroughly by considering several aspects. According to this market report, the global market is anticipated to observe a moderately higher growth rate during the forecast period. This makeover can be subjected to the moves of key players or brands which include developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn change the view of the global face of the industry.Psychedelic drugs are also known as psychedelics are the class of hallucinogenic drugs including both classic hallucinogens as well as dissociative drugs that are used recreationally, to alter and enhance the sensory perception, elevate the mood swings, thought process, energy level promoting spiritual experiences. Psychedelic drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment and are able to control mind hence maintaining peace.

According to the statistic published in our World in Data 2017, the global burden of mental and substance use disorders were 122.76 million. Increase cases of mental disorders and accelerating demand of novel therapies are the drivers promoting the growth of this market.

Market Drivers

Increase in the prevalence of depression worldwide can act as a driver for the growth of this market

Treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency can also boost the market growth

Changing life style and requirement for enhanced and better life quality is propelling the market growth

Increase special designation from the regulatory authority can drive the market growth

Market Restraints

Hefty and stringent regulation imposed by the government to commercialize psychedelic drugs are hindering the market growth

High preference of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies can also hinder the market growth

Poor efficacy and safety profile of existing intervention also restricts the growth of the market

Segmentation Of Psychedelic Drugs Market:

By Application

Major Depressive Disorder

Resistant depression

Panic disorder

Post-traumatic stress disorder

Opiate Addiction

Others

By Drugs

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

3,4-Methyl​Enedioxy​Methamphetamine (Ecstasy)

Phencyclidine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Ketamine

Ayahuasca

Salvia

Psilocybin

Others

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

Inhalation

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, COMPASS received Breakthrough Therapy designation from the FDA for psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. With Breakthrough Therapy designation, company can obtain all fast track designation features and FDA commitment and guidance ensuring efficient drug development programme

In August 2018, COMPASS received new drug application approval from the FDA for the psilocybin therapy for the treatment of resistant depression. If the trial is successful, it will change the treatment landscape of patients suffering from resistant depression

Competitive Landscape and Psychedelic Drugs Market Share Analysis

Global psychedelic drugs market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global psychedelic drugs market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global psychedelic drugs market are COMPASS, The Emmes Company, LLC, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Pfizer Inc, Mylan N.V. , Merck & Co., Inc, Alkermes, ALLERGAN, H. Lundbeck A/S among others.

Table of Content

Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Research Report

Market Overview Global Economic Impact on Industry (COVID Impact Analysis) Global Market Competition by Key players Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Forecast (2020-2027) Global Revenue (Value), volume, Price Trend by Type Global Market Analysis by Application Market Effect Factors Analysis Research Findings and Conclusion Appendix – Methodology/Research Approach, Market Share Estimation, Data Source, Secondary Sources, Primary Sources, and Disclaimer

Important Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of Psychedelic Drugs Market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Psychedelic Drugs Market Products

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

On the Basis of Region

The report is mainly segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth rate of Psychedelic Drugs in these regions, from 2020 to 2027, covering:

U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K.

Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe

China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand

Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)

