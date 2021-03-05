Psychedelic Drugs Market 2021 Trends, Key Players Overview, Competitive Breakdown | Pfizer, COMPASS, Mylan, Jonhson & Johnson, Novartis International AG

Latest Market intelligence report released by MarketDigits with title “Global Psychedelic Drugs Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery” is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global Psychedelic Drugs Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are The Emmes Company, Klarisana, AstraZeneca, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Psychedelic Drugs Market Overview

Psychedelic Medicines also called as hallucinogenics, are a group of substances including chemicals, such as LSD, and plants that are used in the treatment of various mental disorders such as resistant depression, panic disorder, opiate addiction, etc.

These are used to change and enhance sensory perceptions, energy levels, thought process, and to facilitate spiritual experiences. Psychedelic Drugs have been used experimentally for psychological treatment to control the mind or maintain peace.

Global Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing number of depression cases and rising special designation from the regulatory authorities to the company to expedite the development process of medicines.

The outbreak of novel coronavirus is believed to have a severe impact on the global Psychedelic Drugs market.

There has been a disruption in the supply chain resulting in a significant shortage in the supply of Psychedelic Drugs across the world.

The import of several API from china has been stopped affecting the production of Psychedelic Drugs. Manufacturing industries are being shuttered around the world due to lockdown causing an unprecedented technology and business model transformation.

Psychedelic Drugs Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The Psychedelic Drugs market is growing rapidly due to the increasing prevalence of depression and other mental disorders worldwide. The need for handling environmental stress and enhanced and better quality of lifestyle is acting as a driver for the Psychedelic Drugs market.

The treatment for psychedelic drugs dependency is also expected to boost the psychedelic market growth. Apart from drivers, there are some factors that restrain the growth of the Psychedelic Drugs market such as wider acceptance of non-therapeutics therapies over pharmacological therapies, strict regulations imposed by the government to commercialize Psychedelic Drugs.

Psychedelic Drugs Market: Overview

Based on the drug type, the Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD) is expected to hold a major share in the Psychedelic Drugs market.

Based on the route of administration, the oral route is expected to dominate the Psychedelic Drugs market, followed by injectables and inhalation.

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacies are expected to be the most profitable segment in the global Psychedelic Drugs market.

Psychedelic Drugs Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to dominate the global Psychedelic Drugs market, owing to the higher adoption of Psychedelic Drugs in the region. North America to be followed by Europe, due to the increasing number of psychiatric disorders.

Asia-Pacific is expected to have a significant growth in the global Psychedelic Drugs market over the forecast period, due to the changing lifestyle and increasing environmental stress that is rising the demand of Psychedelic Drugs in the region.

Many companies are entering the Psychedelic Drugs market with their innovations and development. The first Psychedelic Drugs to gain FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation was SPRAVATO (esteketamine) nasal spray developed by Johnson & Johnson to treat resistant depression.

Numinus Wellness Inc., recently became the first publicly-traded company to be granted a licence by Health Canda for extracting psilocybin from mushrooms. MindMed, a neuro-pharmaceutical, is a front-runner moving through clinical trials that are based on LSD, and Ayahuasaca’s active ingredient.

Psychedelic Drugs Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global Psychedelic Drugs Market identified across the value chain include:

Roche Holding AG

Pfizer Inc.

The Emmes Company

LLC

COMPASS Group plc

Merck & Co. Inc.

AstraZeneca PLC

AbbVie Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Alkermes plc

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

H. Lundbeck A/S

Jonhson & Johnson

Numinus Wellness

Mota Ventures Corp.

Mind medicine (MindMed) Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

Teva Pharmceuticals Industries Ltd.

Novartis International AG

GlaxoSmithKline plc Sanofi

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Psychedelic Drugs Market Segments

Psychedelic Drugs Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

China

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

Psychedelic Drugs Market: Segmentation

Psychedelic Drugs Market: By drug type:

Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD)

Phencyclidine

3,4-MethylEnedioxyMethamphetamine

Ketamine

Gamma Hydroxybutyric Acid (GHB)

Salvia

others

Psychedelic Drugs Market: By administration:

Oral

Injectable

Inhalation

Psychedelic Drugs Market: By distribution channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retailer Pharmacies

Online pharmacies

Others

