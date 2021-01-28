PS5 and Xbox series: inventory problems continue and AMD says so

There are several reasons for the storage problems, and it will be a few more months before we can get our hands on the precious sesame.

While we know getting a PS5 or Xbox series will be complicated by spring 2021, a new announcement is pushing that prospect back for much of the current year. For what? The problem lies with the temperature recovery chips. In late November, Microsoft announced that inventory of Xbox Series X / S would be capped until spring 2021 (some information even mentions all of 2021). New, more tangible information confirms this forecast. This is the American giant’s latest financial report to be unveiled at a conference. On the website of Sony, which is due to announce its results on Wednesday …

Read more: PS5 and Xbox Series: Inventory Problems Go On And AMD Says It On Hitek.fr