Proximity Cards Market Product Scope, Overview, Opportunities, Driving Forces and Risk Analysis

Global proximity cards market is expected to register a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the higher inclination of consumers towards adoption of cashless modes of payment.

Proximity cards are contactless cards that can provide similar functionality to that of contact cards, although without the requirement of inserting them in any card reading device. They are identified in a similar fashion to that of a conventional PVC card. These cards utilized 125 kHz radio frequency signals for their operational purpose. These signals are captured by a contactless card reader which verifies the credentials and approves the functionality of the card.

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the age of digitalization age and focus on adoption of better security solutions will boost the market growth

Various innovations of technology and development of advanced product range by various manufacturers is another factor driving the growth of this market

Higher effectiveness against frauds and illegal access in different applications with the usage of these devices will also propel the market growth

Market Restraints:

Various authentication advantages of contactless smart cards over proximity cards is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the lack of performance associated with 125 kHz proximity systems; this factor is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Proximity Cards Market

By Frequency

Low Frequency Cards

High Frequency Cards

Ultra-High Frequency Cards

By Technology

Smartcard Integrated Circuits

Memory Smart Cards

Microprocessor Smart Card

Others

By Application

Hotel Buildings

Office Building

Government Building

Others

By End-User

Transportation

Banking

Retail & Loyalty

Entertainment

Government

Energy & Utility

Healthcare

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, ZKTECO CO., LTD. exhibited their products and latest innovations during the IFSEC 2018, held in London, United Kingdom from 19-21st June 2018. The products introduced by the company included “BioOnCard”, “LPRS1000” and “HiFace”. These products are all based on various innovations and provide high levels of security services in a variety of applications

In January 2017, Identiv, Inc. announced the availability of “uTrust TS Cards” based on a high frequency of 13.56 MHz helping enhance the levels of security in a low-cost. This product range is designed to meet all of the requirements of customers in an access card such as easy operability, installation, high support and compatibility. The cards under this range are available in two variants as “TS Standard” and “TS Migration”

Competitive Analysis

Global proximity cards market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of proximity cards market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global proximity cards market are ID card SMB; IDenticard Systems; Paragon Group Limited; ADT; Zions Security; Gemalto NV; Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security GmbH; Watchdata; Advanced Card Systems Ltd.; CardLogix Corporation; HID Global Corporation/ASSA ABLOY AB; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Magicard Ltd; AlphaPass; Identiv, Inc.; Allegion plc; FERMAX ELECTRONICA S.A.U.; ZKTECO CO., LTD.; Honeywell International Inc; The Chamberlain Group Inc.; Vanderbilt Industries among others.

Major Highlights of Proximity Cards market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Proximity Cards market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Proximity Cards market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Proximity Cards market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

