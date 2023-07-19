Protests Simmer in Israel as Country’s President Prepares to Address Congress

Small protests cropped up throughout Israel on Wednesday, illustrating the broad, grass-roots nature of fashionable opposition to plans by the federal government to overtake the nation’s judiciary, drawing in key sectors of the economic system, the safety institution and society.

Medical doctors rallied with flags and banners exterior main hospitals. Staff of Israel’s vaunted high-tech business gathered on bridges and at busy junctions. Scores of individuals set off on a 40-mile trek on foot from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

In what has turn out to be one of the enduring themes within the months of protests which have gripped Israel, girls wearing pink — a reference to “The Handmaid’s Story,” the dystopian novel-turned-TV-series set in a totalitarian patriarchy — gathered at websites throughout the nation.

The protests appeared timed to coincide with a deliberate deal with to the U.S. Congress by President Isaac Herzog in a while Wednesday that may come at a fraught interval within the relations between Israel and the US. On Tuesday, President Biden held a gathering with Mr. Herzog, who serves as Israel’s largely ceremonial president, on the White Home.