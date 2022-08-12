Protests in Sierra Leone Over Rising Cost of Living Turn Deadly

Demonstrations towards rising costs within the West African nation of Sierra Leone turned lethal this week, the nation’s authorities mentioned on Friday, as long-simmering financial grievances compounded by the worldwide meals disaster erupted into road clashes.

Feminine road distributors who final month staged peaceable gatherings towards the hovering value of dwelling have been joined on Wednesday by tons of of political protesters, who clashed with the police and demanded the president’s resignation over the federal government’s perceived failure to confront rising gasoline and meals costs.

No less than 4 cops have been killed, based on a police assertion, and an unknown variety of protesters additionally died in clashes, based on Sierra Leone’s data minister and a number of information reviews.