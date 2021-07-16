Protests in Iran over water shortage | free press

These are not the first major protests against the Iranian government this month: first there were power cuts, now water shortages are the cause. President Ruhani blames the US.

Tehran (dpa) – Protests have taken place in several cities in southwestern Iran over ongoing water shortages. The government therefore sent a delegation with representatives of the Ministry of Interior, Energy and Agriculture to Khusestan province on Friday.

She must monitor the situation on the ground and work with local authorities to resolve the issues immediately, said presidential office chief of staff Mahmud Waesi of state news agency IRNA.

The protests in Khusestan province also allegedly used political slogans against the Islamic system. There were also clashes between protesters and police and security forces – as well as some arrests. This information has not yet been officially confirmed. However, the Iranian government is concerned that the protests could spread to other provinces in the country.

In recent weeks there have been water shortages and power cuts across the country, but it was especially bad in Khusestan province with temperatures reaching 50 degrees. The failures also affected regional agriculture. Iran is currently experiencing another severe drought wave. But the government is also criticized for not updating the now outdated infrastructure.

President Hassan Ruhani blames US sanctions, which have plunged the oil-rich country into a severe economic crisis in recent years. According to Ruhani, these should not have left room for new financing or modernization of the infrastructure.