Protests against stricter corona rules in France | free press

Given the increasing number of corona cases, the government in France has planned new rules. Thousands in France show their displeasure and take to the streets against the tightening.

Paris (AP) – Thousands of people again demonstrated in Paris and other French cities against the tightening of the corona rules. This is reported by the French news channel Franceinfo and other media.

The TV news channel BFM showed images of rioting in Paris on the sidelines of the protest – the police had used tear gas, the broadcaster said. A week ago, about 114,000 people took to the streets across the country, according to the Interior Ministry.

Prime Minister Jean Castex’s center government had taken stricter measures with a view to an increase in the corona figures. According to Castex, the country with about 67 million inhabitants is fighting a fourth corona wave.

It was only on Friday that the National Assembly as the House of Representatives approved a bill that provides for the extension of the obligation to provide proof in the event of a negative corona test, vaccination or recovery. Now the Senate, as the second chamber of parliament, must approve the new regulations so that from August proof will also be needed for the use and visit of long-distance trains, bars, restaurants and shopping centers. Members of the National Assembly also approved a planned mandatory vaccination for health professionals in its first reading.