Protests against junta in Myanmar continue unabated | Free press

Beijing (AP) – Despite nighttime raids against supporters of powerless government leader Aung San Suu Kyi, protests in Myanmar continue. Hundreds of thousands of opponents of the military coup took to the streets across the country on Sunday, local media reports.

The night before, police and military had raided members of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD) in Yangon (former name: Rangoon), the party said. There were arrests. A party member from Yangon had later died, NLD MP Sithu Maung wrote on Facebook. At first, the cause of death was not clear.

According to witnesses, the security forces have cracked down on activists and protest leaders in Yangon. Shots were fired during the raids. In this context, there was initially no information about victims. During the protests in Mandalay, tens of thousands of people remembered the previous victims of the resistance on Sunday, local media reported.

At least 38 people were killed in protests against the military coup in former Burma on Wednesday alone, when police shot protesters with live ammunition. The number could continue to rise as many people were injured, some seriously.

On February 1, the military staged a coup against de facto Prime Minister Suu Kyi. The 75-year-old had won the November parliamentary elections by a clear margin. Since the coup, there have been repeated mass protests in Myanmar. The army has recently tried with increasing seriousness to break the resistance.

China, meanwhile, is calling on all parties to exercise restraint. “Avoiding further bloodshed and confrontation is an immediate priority,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a press conference at the annual meeting of the People’s Congress of China in Beijing.

He called for dialogue and consultation on all parties concerned to resolve the issues “within the legal and constitutional framework”.

The Foreign Minister underlined the friendship between the two countries. China respects Myanmar’s sovereignty and “the will of the people”. Beijing also supports the mediation efforts of the Southeast Asian community of Asean states based on the principle of non-interference, Wang Yi said.

The military coup put Beijing in a dilemma. It pursues strategic and economic interests in the neighboring country. In ancient times, Beijing supported the Naypyidaw military junta. In recent years, however, the Chinese leadership has also conspicuously tried to get the democratically elected de facto government leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who has now been expelled from the military and placed under house arrest.