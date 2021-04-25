Protests against exit restrictions | Free press

In response to the new Corona emergency brake, people gathered last night to protest in various cities. Some participants set off fireworks.

Berlin / Frankfurt / Hanover (dpa) – Late in the evening, several hundred people in some major German cities protested against the exit restrictions to contain the corona pandemic. According to the police, the demonstrations were peaceful.

In Frankfurt, about 300 protesters marched with posters through the city center, some of which set off heavily smoking fireworks. About 100 people protested in Hanover. Both demonstrations had previously been reported to the police. After a phone call on the internet in Berlin, about 20 to 30 cyclists spontaneously gathered for a protest ride.

The exit restrictions between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. apply if the so-called seven-day incidence (contamination within seven days per 100,000 inhabitants) in a city or district exceeds 100 on three consecutive days. This is currently the case in many provinces and cities.

A planned demonstration by opponents of the corona protection measures was banned yesterday morning in Chemnitz, Saxony. The planned meeting with 5000 participants posed a concrete and significant risk in the field of infection protection law, the Higher Administrative Court in Bautzen ruled. (Ref .: 6 B 204/21). The ban was clearly accepted, there were no major gatherings in Chemnitz yesterday. Police said only small groups had been found who had been notified of the collection ban.

