Protest for climate protection: sit down at the Brandenburg Gate | free press

Environmentalists want to occupy a square in central Berlin with thousands of people, and “build tents, kitchens and peaceful barricades” there. A longer protest is planned.

Berlin (dpa) – Environmental groups began their long-heralded protests for greater climate protection in Berlin’s government district on Monday.

More than 100 protesters took to the streets at the Brandenburg Gate in the morning, some of them blocking them. The initiators, including the Extinction Rebellion group, asked their supporters via a courier service: “Let’s go, we are at the Brandenburg Gate. Some people are starting to block and looking forward to your support. Have a seat.”

About a dozen protesters also blocked part of Scheidemannstrasse at an intersection on Platz der Republik near the Reichstag. The police were present at both locations and spoke to the blockers first.

Numerous police officers have been stationed in various places in the government district on Monday morning. Staff cars were waiting at the Reichstag, Potsdamer Platz and the neighboring Ministry of the Environment. This caused problems for the protesters. “Team blue causes some delay. So don’t panic, stay calm and behave discreetly,” the organizers wrote.

The environmentalists on Monday wanted thousands of people to occupy a square in central Berlin and “build tents, kitchens and peaceful barricades” there. As usual, the location has not been disclosed. A whole week of protest from environmental groups is planned. Blockades of streets or buildings, a demonstration and other actions were announced.