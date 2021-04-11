Protest camp for the release of Navalny at the Brandenburg Gate | Free press

Supporters of Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny are staging the protest against his imprisonment in the center of Berlin. A ‘democracy camp’ at the Brandenburg Gate must emphasize the criticism.

Berlin (AP) – For the release of Kremlin opponent Alexej Navalny, activists have been protesting with tents at the Brandenburg Gate since Saturday afternoon. The “Democracy Camp” will last for a month – the organizer is the Unkremlin Association, which is still under formation.

Not only the release of Navalny, but all political prisoners in Russia is being demanded, it said. The number of participants is in the bottom double digits, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Slogans like “Stop Putin’s Terror – Democracy Camp”, “No business with Nord Stream” and “No license for the RT broadcaster” were shown on posters. According to a DPA reporter, many hikers stopped at the Brandenburg Gate and looked at the demands. Speeches from Russian opposition activists, including Olga Romanova, have been announced for the next few days. On Saturday afternoon, the police initially had no disturbances in the camp.

Alexei Navalny was convicted in a much-criticized trial in February of serving a previously imposed multi-year prison camp and is on hunger strike. In recent days, Navalny had complained that his health was deteriorating while in custody. Last summer he narrowly survived an attack with the neurotoxin Novichok.

