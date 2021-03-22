Protest against bans on homosexuals | Free press

The Vatican makes it clear that any kind of blessing that recognizes same-sex partnerships is inadmissible. Now more than 200 theology professors are protesting against it.

Münster (dpa) – More than 200 theology professors from the German-speaking area protest in a statement against the Vatican’s ban on blessings for gay couples.

The statement of the Roman Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith is “shaped by a paternalistic gesture of superiority” and discriminates against gay people and their lifestyles, according to the statement submitted to the German news agency. “We resolutely distance ourselves from this position. Instead, we assume that the life and love of same-sex couples are worth no less to God than the life and love of any other couple. ‘

In many parishes, priests, deacons, and other chaplains held blessing ceremonies for same-sex couples. “We expressly welcome these accolades,” clarify the scientists. The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith’s statement lacks theological depth and argumentative rigor. “If scientific findings are ignored and not received, as is the case in the document, the educational authority is undermining its own authority,” say the experts.

The statement, signed by 212 theology professors before Sunday, has been prepared by a working group at the University of Münster and is yet to be signed. Current signatories include the dogmatist Georg Essen of Humboldt University in Berlin, 92-year-old Peter Hünermann, who wrote numerous important publications, Julia Knop and Gregor Maria Hoff, chairmen of the Working Group on Dogmatics and Fundamental Theology, and the liturgical scholar Benedikt Kranemann from Erfurt.

Other well-known representatives of their subject include the chair of the Catholic Faculty Conference, Johanna Rahner from Freiburg, the Munich fundamental theologian Thomas Schärtl-Trendel, the Münster dogmatist Michael Seewald, the New Testament Michael Theobald from Tübingen and the church historian from Münster. Hubert Wolf. Several representatives of church universities have also signed, including Jesuits from St. Georgen and teachers from the Catholic universities in Eichstätt and Linz.

The Roman Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith made it clear last Monday that the church had no authority to bless gay couples. Any kind of blessing that recognizes a homosexual partnership is not allowed. This has sparked a storm of protest in the Catholic Church in Germany.

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99