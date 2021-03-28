Proteomics Market will generate massive revenue by 2027 according to forecasts by Report Ocean

The global proteomics market was valued at $21,122.32 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $49,978.80 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2020 to 2027. Proteomics is the study of the structure and functions of proteins. It is a complex study as compared to genomics, as genomes are constant, while proteomes differ depending on the cells and time.

The global proteomics market has witnessed significant growth over the past few years, owing to increased utility of proteomics in the diagnosis of diseases and identification of potential new drugs for the treatment of various diseases. Factors such as rise in focus of key players toward product development, surge in R&D expenditure on proteomics, increase in popularity for personalized medicines, and technological advancements in proteomics are expected to drive the market. However, stringent regulatory approvals, high cost of instruments, and dearth of qualified researchers are expected to hamper the market growth.

The global proteomics market is segmented on the basis of component, application, and region. On the basis of component, the market is categorized into reagents, instruments, and services. The reagents segment is further classified into microarray, spectrometry, X-ray crystallography, chromatography, electrophoresis, immunoassay, and protein fractionation reagents. Likewise, the proteomics instruments segment is sub segmented into protein microarray, spectrometry, chromatography, electrophoresis, surface plasmon resonance, X-ray crystallography, and protein fractionation systems. The spectrometry segment is subdivided into mass spectrometry and NMR spectrometry.

Likewise, the chromatography segment is sub classified into HPLC systems, ion chromatography, affinity chromatography, and supercritical fluid chromatography. The applications covered in the study include drug discovery, disease diagnosis, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies Inc., Danaher Corporation, LI-COR, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., HORIBA, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bruker Corporation, General Electric (GE), and Waters Corporation. The other players included in the value chain analysis (but not included in the report) are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Caprion Biosciences, and others.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Component

– Instruments

o Microarray

o Spectrometry

Mass Spectrometry

NMR Spectrometry

o X-ray Crystallography

o Chromatography

HPLC Systems

Ion Chromatography

Affinity Chromatography

Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

o Electrophoresis

o Surface Plasmon Resonance

o Protein Fractionation Reagents

– Reagents

o Microarray

o Spectroscopy

o X-ray Crystallography

o Chromatography

o Electrophoresis

o Immunoassay

o Protein Fractionation Reagents

– Services

By Application

– Drug Discovery

– Disease Diagnosis

– Others

By Region

– North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

o Australia

o Japan

o India

o China

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

– LAMEA

o Brazil

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of LAMEA

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

– Agilent Technologies Inc.

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

– Bruker Corporation

– Danaher Corporation

– General Electric (GE)

– HORIBA, Ltd.

– LI-COR, Inc.

– PerkinElmer, Inc.

– Waters Corporation

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.