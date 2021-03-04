Proteomics Market Size, Share, 2021 Movements by Key Findings, COVID-19 Market Scenario, Leading Players Updates, Growth Rate, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2027

Proteomics Market is valued at USD 20.59 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 46.67 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 12.4% over the forecast period.

Global Proteomics Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2027- Rising demand for personal care medicines, surge in research and developments related to the new drug discovery and increased growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnological sector activities are some important factors drive the growth of Global Proteomics Market.

Scope of the Global Proteomics Market Report:

Proteomics is the rapidly growing field of biotechnology which concern with the analysis of applying techniques from biochemistry, biology and genetics to relatively analyze the function, structure and interaction of protein in the human body. Protein analysis has ability of bioinformatics to predict the existence and function of genes. Proteomics has enabled the accumulation of both DNA and improvements in mass spectrometry, protein sequence databases, and the ongoing development of computer algorithms for database searching. Its main goal is to detect the proteins present in a specific cellular organelle and structural analysis to identify the functions of newly discovered genes, show where drugs bind to proteins and where proteins interact with each other. Technologies like X-ray crystallography 2D-PAGE, mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy helps for the easy analysis of structural proteomics. The proteomics is also used in determining the disease and healthy tissues as well as genetic readout such as mRNA analysis, genomics, and the yeast two-hybrid analysis.

The global proteomics market is segmented on the basis of component, software & services, applications and region & country. On the basis of component, global proteomics market is divided into instruments and reagent. Instruments and reagent is further sub-divided into electrophoresis, protein fractionation systems, x-ray crystallography, protein microarray, spectrometry, chromatography, and surface plasmon resonance. On the basis of software and services, the global proteomics market is classified as protein identification services, protein separation services, protein sequencing services, quantitative proteomic services, bioinformatics databases, and bioinformatics tools & services. On the basis of applications, the global proteomics market is divided into drug discovery, disease diagnosis and others.

The regions covered in global proteomics market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, global proteomics market sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Proteomics Services Companies:

Global proteomics market reports cover prominent players like,

GE Healthcare

Caprion Proteomics Inc.

Agilent Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation

Luminex Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation, Inc

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Waters Corporation

others.

Global Proteomics Market Dynamics–

Increasing trend of pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies to identify new trends in proteomics applications through research and development of new drugs as well as proteomics biomarker discovery in a variety of diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, etc. is one of the major factors driving the market growth. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), research & development spending by the pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sector grew by 8.7% compare to 2013 year with strengthening its R&D investment. The proteomics has extensive use in the targeted protein quantitation, protein expression profiling, analysis of protein-protein interactions and post-translational modification for various sections of the pharmaceutical industry. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), the number of new biological or chemical research based products launched globally in the market has been increased to 226 in the 2011-2015 period compared with 146 in the earlier decade.

However, high cost of medicines and huge investment requirement for the development of new drugs may hamper the market growth. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), the average research and development cost for each successful drug is estimated at USD 2.6 billion including the cost of failure. In proteomic biomarker identification using plasma proteomics method has challenges including high dynamic range of plasma proteins, and patients’ variation. Moreover, rising focus on specialty medicines with technological advancement using software and tools like artificial intelligence, IoT, big data, data analytics for the clinical research in proteomics with further accelerated pharmaceutical industry can create huge opportunity for the further growth of the market.

Global Proteomics Market Regional Analysis –

North America is expected to dominate the global proteomics market with the potential rate due to presence of biopharmaceutical, and pharmaceutical companies for clinical research studies in this region. According to the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers Association (PhRMA), U.S. firms has more than half of the world’s research & development in biopharmaceuticals industry spending around USD 90 billion in 2016 and hold the intellectual property rights on most new medicines through its advanced clinical research. The U.S. has the substantial overall economic impact on the biopharmaceutical industry growth which accounted for more than USD 1.3 trillion in economic output, representing 4% of total U.S. output in 2015 alone.

Europe is expected to be the second-largest region in the global proteomics market owing to increasing healthcare expenditure and extensive research and development in pharmaceutical sector in this region. According to the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), in 2014 research & development intensity by the research based pharmaceutical industry in the European Union is 13.3%, in the US to 17.1%, and in Japan amounts to 13.3%. The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market due to rapidly increasing the chronic diseases like diabetes, infectious diseases and cardiovascular diseases which require personal care medicines as well as frequent protein analysis check-up.

Global Proteomics Market Segmentation:–

By Component: Instruments and reagent, Electrophoresis, Protein Fractionation Systems, X-ray Crystallography, Protein Microarray, Spectrometry, Chromatography, Surface Plasmon resonance

By Software & Services: Protein Identification Services, Protein Separation Services, Protein Sequencing Services, Quantitative Proteomic Services, Bioinformatics Databases, Bioinformatics Tools & Services

By Application: Drug Discovery, Disease Diagnosis, Others

Regional & Country Analysis

North America, U.S., Mexico, Canada , Europe, UK, France, Germany, Italy , Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia, South America, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, The Middle East and Africa, GCC, Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa

