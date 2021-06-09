Proteomics Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2020-2027

Proteomics is a study of large scale proteomes. Proteomes are entire complements of protein expressed by a tissue, cell or organism. Proteomics aims to interpret the roles of large number of proteins made from combining 22 genetically-encoded amino acids. It helps to understand the structure, function, and interactions of the entire protein content in a specific organism. It is used to investigate protein expression, rates of protein production, degradation, modification of protein, protein movements in subcellular compartments, and protein-protein interaction.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2493



Key players in the market are focused on introducing new and improved proteomics techniques, which is expected to boost the proteomics market growth. For instance, in September 2017, Bruker Corporation launched timsTOF Pro system for parallel accumulation and serial fragmentation (PASEF) mass spectrometry— using proprietary trapped ion mobility spectrometry (TIMS) technology—to offer efficient data acquisition speed for shotgun proteomics.

Moreover, in October 2018, Bruker Corporation introduced a next-generation workflow for the timsTOF Pro mass spectrometer at Human Proteome Organization (HUPO). The platform for timsTOF Pro workflow includes large-scale, reproducible, and accurate collision cross section (ccs) values for tryptic peptides, fastpro, and ccs-based lipidomics workflow.

The market can be segmented into:

By Product Type

Reagents and Kits Microarray Spectroscopy X-ray Crystallography Chromatography Electrophoresis Immunoassay Protein Fractionation Reagents

Instruments Protein Microarray Spectrometry Mass Spectrometry NMR Spectroscopy Chromatography HPLC Systems Ion Chromatography Affinity Chromatography Supercritical Fluid Chromatography Electrophoresis Gel Electrophoresis Capillary Electrophoresis Surface Plasmon Resonance X-ray Crystallography Protein Fractionation Systems



By Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnosis

Molecular Medicine

Others

Key players operating in the global proteomics market include, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Luminex Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Waters Corporation, Caprion Proteomics Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Biognosys Inc., Bruker, Cell Signaling Technology, Inc., Newomics, Inc., Proteome Sciences, Applied Biomics, Inc., Courtagen Life Sciences, Inc., Xcelris Genomics., Center for Genomic Sciences, and Sera Prognostics, Inc.

LIMITED TIME OFFER – Hurry Up!

Exclusive offer!!! Purchase the report at a discounted rate!!!

Get Discount for Buyers UPTO 30% OFF On Any Research Report

Buy Now with Discount for Premium Report : https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2493

The chapters covered in the research report are as follows:

Chapter 1, 2: Targets of the Global Proteomics Market, encompassing market introduction, product images, market summary, and development scope.

Chapter 3, Chapter 4: Global Market Competition, Sales Volume, and Market Profit by Manufacturer.

Chapters 5, 6, 7: Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Exports, Imports by Regions such as USA, Asia Pacific, China, India, Japan. From 2015 to 2024, we conduct regional market research based on regional sales rate and market share.

Chapters 8, 9, 10: Global Market Analysis by Application, Cost Analysis, Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributor/Trader

Chapters 11, 12: Market Information and Research Conclusions, Appendix and Data Sources.

The market report also primarily identifies additional useful and useful information about the industry, including the Proteomics market development trends analysis, return on investment, and feasibility analysis. Additionally, SWOT analysis is distributed in the report to analyze the growth of key global market players in the Proteomics market industry.

In addition, the research report investigates:

Competitors and manufacturers in the global market

By product type, application and growth factor

Industry status and outlook for major applications / end users / usage areas

Request For PDF Brochure @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2493

Thanks for reading this article. You can also get individual chapter sections, such as North America, Europe, or Asia, or regional versions of the report.

Contact us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

www.coherentmarketinsights.com