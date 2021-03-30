Proteomic Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2021-2027
Global Proteomic Market was valued at 19.5 Billion US Dollar in 2020 and expected to grow with a CAGR 14.7%. Proteomic refers to the set of proteins which produced in an organism system. Proteomic relies on the basic technological fundaments such as Peptide Mixtures, Fractionate Complex Protein and Mass Spectrometry (MS) to identify individual protein. Most Proteomic Discoveries has been directed towards the cancer research, Drug Research and Biomarker research. Additionally, increasing demand for Medicine is expected to grow the proteomic market in forecasting years. Technological Advancement and increasing demand for Personalized medicine are key driven factors of the global Proteomic Market. For Instances, as per Personalized Medicine Coalition, the report shows that the number of personalized medicines on the market in the United States has grown from 132 in 2016 to 286 in 2020. Despite that high cost of instrument is the restraint in Proteomic Market during forecasting years
The regional analysis of the Proteomic Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World.In which North America is dominating the market and expected to do the same in forecasting years in view of its innovative next generation therapeutics and extensive research .However, Asia Pacific Market is Expected to grow during Forecasting years primarily due to the Rising awareness of personalized therapeutics and increasing investment by government and private sectors. .
Key Players in Global Proteomic Market
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)
GE Healthcare (US)
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)
Danaher Corporation (US)
Luminex Corporation (US)
Bruker Corporation (US)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Water Corporation (US)
PerkinElmer, Inc. (US)
Creative Proteomics (US)
Promega Corporation (US)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Product and service Type:
Instrumentation Technology
Software Services
Reagents
By Application Type:
Clinical Diagnosis
Drug Discovery
Other Application
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of LA
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of Global Proteomic Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors